In a candid interview for NME’s “Does Rock ’N’ Roll Kill Braincells?,” De La Soul’s Posdnuos opened up about his complex relationship with Tupac Shakur, revealing how the late rap icon once saved him from being jumped in California—and how a simple video mix-up ignited an unexpected misunderstanding.

Looking back on their early bond, Posdnuos shared that before any friction arose, he and Tupac were genuine friends who spent quality time together when Tupac was coming up through Digital Underground.

“Pac Was That Type of Dude”: A Brotherhood in the Bay Area

Posdnuos recounted a pivotal night in California when a post-show situation nearly turned violent, only for Tupac to step in and defuse the threat before it escalated.

“Pac saved me from getting beat up when I was in the Bay Area. After an amazing show, I was in the parking lot about to head back to the hotel, and some kids saw me and wanted to start trouble—and Pac neutralized it. He shut it down. He was like, ‘Yo Pos, be careful.’ Pac was that type of dude. He was loving.” — Posdnuos to NME

The Ego Trippin’ Video and Miscommunication

Despite their close bond, a misunderstanding emerged following the release of De La Soul’s 1993 music video for “Ego Trippin’ (Part Two),” a parody poking fun at the opulent, trope-heavy visuals popular in mainstream rap at the time.

Tupac mistakenly believed a specific scene—featuring a bald, dark-skinned man in a hot tub surrounded by women—was an intentional jab at his famous “I Get Around” video.

The Reality Behind the Scene: Posdnuos clarified that the scene was originally written for him, but because he was uncomfortable posing shirtless on camera, directors cast an actor who happened to resemble R. Kelly far more than Tupac.

Posdnuos clarified that the scene was originally written for him, but because he was uncomfortable posing shirtless on camera, directors cast an actor who happened to resemble R. Kelly far more than Tupac. Tupac’s Hurt Reaction: Tupac, who held De La Soul in high regard, felt hurt by what he perceived as a insult from peers he respected, eventually taking a shot at the group on his posthumously released track “Against All Odds.”

Tupac, who held De La Soul in high regard, felt hurt by what he perceived as a insult from peers he respected, eventually taking a shot at the group on his posthumously released track “Against All Odds.” Attempts to Clear the Air: Upon learning of Tupac’s frustration, Posdnuos immediately reached out, leaving a voicemail emphasizing their love and respect for him to assure him no disrespect was intended.

“It hurt. It definitely surprised us because Pac was, in our mind, a good friend… He was just hurt when he thought we were doing something that could be disrespectful to him, and he lashed out. I left him a message saying, ‘Please call me, we love you and would never do anything like that.’ Hopefully he heard the message.” — Posdnuos

Posdnuos’ reflection highlights the warmth and protective nature Tupac displayed toward his peers, alongside the tragic miscommunications that often flared during one of hip-hop’s most intense eras.