Three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Ne-Yo brought his signature vocals to baseball’s biggest stage Tuesday night, October 27, performing the national anthem ahead of Game 4 of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With Milwaukee entering the contest holding a commanding 3-0 series lead and looking to secure the franchise’s first World Series championship, the atmosphere inside Tropicana Field carried the intensity of a potential championship-clinching night. Before either team took the field, however, Ne-Yo provided one of the evening’s musical highlights with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Standing on the field with his hat held respectfully at his side, the Atlanta-raised singer and songwriter delivered a smooth, controlled performance as an American flag graphic appeared behind him. Known for chart-topping R&B records including “So Sick,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” and “Sexy Love,” Ne-Yo brought the vocal precision that has helped establish him as one of his generation’s most recognizable voices.

Speaking with MLB Network before the performance, Ne-Yo explained that singing the national anthem requires a different kind of preparation from delivering his own material onstage.

“You go over the words like a madman,” the singer said. “Lord knows that you don’t want to get up there and forget the words. You do a lot of vocal exercises… I try to keep it somewhat traditional.”

The performance added another major sporting event to Ne-Yo’s résumé. The Grammy winner previously sang the national anthem at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship game in Las Vegas in 2023.

His World Series appearance also comes during a period of musical exploration for the veteran entertainer, who released the country-inspired album Highway 79 earlier this year, expanding his catalog beyond the R&B and pop records that made him an international star.

Ne-Yo followed fellow performers Mickey Guyton, Kylie Cantrall and Carly Pearce, who handled national anthem duties during the first 3 games of the Fall Classic. Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria also participated in Tuesday’s pregame ceremonies, returning to the franchise he helped establish as an American League contender to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Once the game began, the focus shifted to a Tampa Bay team facing elimination after losing the first 3 games of the series. Milwaukee entered Game 4 looking to complete a sweep and capture its first championship, while the Rays were attempting to extend their season in front of their home crowd.

The game ultimately developed into one of the most dramatic contests of the postseason, with Tampa Bay rallying for a 4-3 victory in 12 innings to avoid elimination and force Game 5.

Milwaukee appeared to be on the verge of celebrating when rookie Cooper Pratt connected on a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 12th inning, putting the Brewers ahead 3-2 and within 3 outs of a championship.

The Rays responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of a Milwaukee defensive miscue before Jonny DeLuca delivered a game-tying RBI single. With the bases loaded, Ben Williamson followed with the decisive hit into right field, completing the comeback and sending Tampa Bay’s dugout onto the field in celebration.

The victory cut Milwaukee’s series advantage to 3-1 and ensured that the Brewers would have to wait at least another night for an opportunity to claim the Commissioner’s Trophy.

While the Rays’ dramatic comeback provided the evening’s biggest baseball moment, Ne-Yo’s national anthem performance helped set the stage for a World Series game that delivered both entertainment and postseason drama.

For an artist whose career has spanned more than 2 decades and produced some of R&B’s most recognizable records, performing at the Fall Classic represented another opportunity to bring his music to a national audience.

And for the Tampa Bay faithful, the evening ended with something even sweeter than a memorable pregame performance: another opportunity to watch their team compete for a World Series championship.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at Tropicana Field, with Milwaukee still needing 1 victory to secure the title and Tampa Bay hoping to continue its improbable comeback.