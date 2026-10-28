Tia Kemp’s Son with Rick Ross Transitions to Online Classes Following Pistol Whipping

Tia Kemp is giving an update eon her son, who was reportedly pistol whipped by an associate in Florida. Speaking with TMZ, Kemp revealed that her son’s schoolwork has been transitioned to online classes and he won’t have to return to Daytona Beach.

“They were able to give him his classes online. He will not step foot back in Daytona Beach, Florida,” she said.

It’s a tough time for Rick Ross and his family right now. According to reports out of Miami, Rozay and Tia Kemp‘s son, William Roberts III, was pistol whipped near Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

According to NBC 6 Miami, Roberts III was attacked by Don Roberts who yelled “That’s what we doin” before the attacked. It’s allegedly over a woman who was with Rozay’s son at the time.

“I don’t care who your daddy is, I’ll kill you right here,” Roberts allegedly said.

Roberts turned himself into the police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

But don’t worry, 50 Cent got his back: