Talk about Fing up a check … in a good way. Drake has apparently been spending money at a pace that even DJ Akademiks is struggling to comprehend. Between his extravagant 40th birthday celebration, the ambitious ICEMAN rollout, luxury giveaways, and the costs associated with Air Drake, Akademiks believes the Toronto superstar’s expenses this year could be approaching nine figures.

“This sh*t is getting ridiculous… I think Drake has spent like $100 million this year.”

DJ Akademiks estimates that Drake has likely spent $100M this year alone between all the gifts he's given out, flying Air Drake, and the "ICEMAN" rollout 🤯



"This sh*t is getting ridiculous… I think Drake has spent like $100 million this year." pic.twitter.com/jIyTkrSAtK — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 29, 2026

That part.

The staggering estimate has sparked conversations about just how much money Drake is pouring into his career and lifestyle in 2026.

One of the biggest expenditures reportedly came from the rollout for Iceman, which Akademiks previously revealed cost approximately $12 million. According to the media personality, Drake personally financed the elaborate campaign with limited financial support from his record label.

🚨 Drake Pulled Up To Area 29 In Houston To Continue His 40th Birthday Celebration! 🦉



The Iceman Left Area 29 Looking Like A Money Blizzard Had Just Passed Through With The Amount Of Cash Piled Up On The Club Floors! 🥶💸 pic.twitter.com/UjRsxZ4Dxm — CousinTinoFunny (@CousinTinoBack) October 27, 2026

The marketing effort included upwards of 15 music videos, YouTube livestreams, elaborate promotional activations throughout Toronto, and a towering 25-foot ice sculpture announcing the project’s May 15 release date.

Drake was showing off his $3 million 1-of-1 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona at his birthday party 🥳 ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/CH8qlQcGHh — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 24, 2026

That campaign eventually culminated in an unexpected three-album release featuring Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

Then came Drake’s milestone birthday celebration.

The rapper reportedly hosted approximately 400 guests at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, transforming the occasion into an extravagant giveaway featuring Hermès Birkin bags, Chanel accessories, premium electronics, and enormous cash prizes.

Drake spent $12 MILLION of his own money on the ‘ICEMAN’ rollout, according to Akademiks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RzQlD4NSkr — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 15, 2026

Guests participated in a game-show-style competition with payouts beginning at $10,000 and climbing to a reported $1 million grand prize.

The evening also featured a surprise performance from the Backstreet Boys.

Drake received some expensive presents himself, including a red Ferrari, custom diamond jewelry honoring his son Adonis, and a personalized OVO Birkin bag.

His generosity has extended well beyond private celebrations. Throughout his touring career, Drake has regularly surprised concertgoers with luxury handbags and cash gifts, sometimes awarding fans $25,000 to $50,000 after hearing their personal stories.

Factor in the operating expenses associated with his private Boeing 767, famously known as Air Drake, and Akademiks’ estimate becomes an eye-catching illustration of the rapper’s spending habits.

The $100 million figure remains Akademiks’ personal estimate, with no publicly verified accounting establishing Drake’s total expenditures.

Still, the reported spending paints a remarkable picture of an artist investing heavily in his music, personal brand, and increasingly extravagant lifestyle.