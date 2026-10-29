R&B powerhouses DAY26 are setting the stage for a massive return as they gear up for their upcoming 20th anniversary. From packing venues on their multi-city “The Legacy Continues” tour to dropping new music and sharing an exclusive documentary preview, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, Robert Curry, Michael McCluney, and Qwanell “Que” Mosley are proving that their impact on R&B culture remains as strong as ever.

“The Legacy Continues” Tour Spans Over 30 Cities

Spanning more than 30 cities across its initial and current legs, “The Legacy Continues” tour has delivered high-energy performances, sold-out venues, and interactive fan experiences like live trivia that bring supporters directly into the show.

The extended routing goes well beyond the original tour flyer, adding stops in Rochester, Oakland, Stockton, Newport News, Norfolk, Baltimore, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Raleigh, alongside return visits to Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Upcoming November tour dates include:

November 6: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX November 7: Houston, TX

Houston, TX November 12: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA November 14: Oakland, CA

Oakland, CA November 20: St. Louis, MO

Fans can find current updates and purchase tickets directly at day26.net

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New Holiday Single “All Year” Drops November 6

To kick off the holiday season, DAY26 is releasing their brand-new single, “All Year,” on November 6, 2026. Bringing their signature five-part R&B harmonies to the festive season, the track introduces fans to the next musical chapter in the group’s evolving discography.

Reuniting with Bryan-Michael Cox for Upcoming Jive Records Album

Signaling a major full-circle moment, DAY26 has officially partnered with legendary producer and longtime collaborator Bryan-Michael Cox through his creative content company, Illustrate New Ideas, for a forthcoming album release via Jive Records.

Cox played a pivotal role in crafting DAY26’s signature sound during their early rise. Reuniting nearly two decades later allows the group and producer to build on that iconic foundation with the maturity, perspective, and vocal growth gained over their careers.

Exclusive Documentary Preview in Oakland

Fans attending the group’s November 14 shows at Yoshi’s in Oakland are in for a special treat. DAY26 will showcase an exclusive preview of their upcoming documentary, giving concertgoers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at their journey, brotherhood, and creative process.

Two Decades of Impact and Fan Loyalty

First introduced to millions of viewers on MTV’s Making the Band, DAY26 made history when their self-titled debut album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, followed immediately by their sophomore effort, Forever in a Day, debuting at No. 2.

Publicly reported ChartMasters data underscores the enduring loyalty of their fanbase, boasting over 42 million lead-artist streams on Spotify, more than 325,000 Spotify followers, and over 150,000 monthly listeners.

As Brian, Willie, Robert, Michael, and Que approach 20 years since their 2007 formation, DAY26 continues to demonstrate the power of perseverance in the music industry—honoring the legacy they created while boldly carving out what comes next.