Ernie Johnson Leaving Inside the NBA After 2026-27 Season

After guiding Inside the NBA since 1990, veteran anchor Ernie Johnson plans to relinquish his hosting duties following the conclusion of the 2026-27 campaign. Though moving on from the flagship studio show, the 70-year-old media icon emphasized that he is not fully retiring. He will remain on air to lead coverage for the NCAA March Madness tournament and handle various assignments for TNT and CBS.

A 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee whose career began in 1979, Johnson is also expanding his professional scope behind the scenes. He recently founded 32 Bowties, a production outfit centered on uplifting sports narratives.