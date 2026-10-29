Fanatics Casino, in partnership with Evolution, has launched NFL-themed Infinite Blackjack Live in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with expansion to additional states planned in coming months.

As an Official Online Casino Partner of the NFL, Fanatics Casino now provides team-branded tables for all 32 NFL teams through its dedicated live dealer portal. NFL-Themed Infinite Blackjack Live marks the first dedicated infinite green screen live blackjack table experience of its kind in the U.S. and remains the only product of its type currently on the market.

Alongside the game release, Fanatics Casino recently introduced Fanatics ONE Casino Rewards. The seven-level program offers players advancing perks, including FanCash multipliers on featured games, growing casino credit offers, mystery drops, and access to exclusive weekly sweepstakes at higher tiers. Players can also redeem FanCash for casino credits, bonus bets, exclusive apparel, and additional options.

Available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia on iOS, Android, and web platforms, the Fanatics Casino app features over 2,500 games from 40 providers and 100 studios, spanning slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots, and video poker.