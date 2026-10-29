Emerging Plain Dealing, Louisiana artist Hoolibaby Neeno has dropped his latest single, “Nike Box,” expanding his footprint in Southern hip-hop. The track dives into the cultural significance of footwear, status, and street entrepreneurship.

The song reflects how a simple shoebox often served as a vault for savings and a mark of success. “For an urban kid coming up in the hood, Nikes were more than just sneakers; they represented status, respect, pride, and the feeling of making it when you had very little. The Nike box itself became just as valuable as the shoes inside, serving as a symbol of the culture and the hustle that shaped an entire generation,” Neeno shares.

Influenced by regional icons like Lil Boosie, Webbie, and Kevin Gates, Neeno combines raw narratives with catchy melodies. The independent artist continues building momentum following previous releases like “Sweet Lady” and projects such as Squeeki Son and Paid In Full.