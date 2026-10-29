Most Valuable Promotions today announced the return of superstar Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul, who will headline a major event on Thursday, December 24, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The bout comes one year after Paul suffered a broken jaw in his showdown with former two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

The Christmas Eve showdown marks Paul’s first professional fight in Dubai. His opponent and event details will be revealed in the coming weeks. The return is part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and MVP, highlighting the city’s status as a hub for global combat sports.

Since debuting in 2020, Paul has become a top commercial attraction. His November 2024 fight with Mike Tyson drew 125 million Live+1 viewers globally, while his December 2025 bout against Anthony Joshua drew 33 million Live+1 viewers worldwide.

“I’ve spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I’d face. Nothing that’s happened has changed my belief in myself or what I’m working toward,” Jake Paul said. “I’m hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I’m returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey. Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn’t believe in limits. That’s exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback. We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody’s getting knocked out.”