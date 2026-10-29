GRAMMY-nominated rapper Meek Mill has announced Dream Chasers Nights, a six-date fall concert series presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The run kicks off Tuesday, November 24, at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena with his annual Meek Mill & Friends hometown performance.

Following the Philadelphia opener, the series will head to major cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, and Atlanta. The hometown launch continues Mill’s long-standing tradition of bringing live music experiences to Philadelphia, honoring his connection to the local community.

Artist and Citi Venue presales began Tuesday, October 27, at 12 PM local time using the presale password DREAMCHASERS. The Live Nation All Access presale starts Thursday, October 29, at 10 AM local time, with all presales ending at 10 PM local time that evening. General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, at 10 AM local time via meekmill.com.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Mill’s single “Wanna Be Free,” featuring G Herbo, released via DreamChasers. The new track caps a busy year for the artist, which featured the release of singles “600 Racks” and “Nightmares To Dreams,” as well as his return to Temple University to host the Dream Chasers Summit.