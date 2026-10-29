This is wild. The NBA’s 2026-27 season is barely a week old, and the injury report is already looking like something out of the postseason. Some of basketball’s biggest names are sidelined, raising serious questions about player durability and the physical demands of today’s game.

Injuries through the first week of the season:



– Anthony Edwards to miss 2 months

– Kawhi Leonard to miss weeks

– Jalen Williams out for the season

– Tyrese Haliburton to miss weeks

– Jaren Jackson Jr. out for 6-8 weeks

– Paolo Banchero out for 4-6 weeks

– Jalen Duren out for… — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 28, 2026

Reports suggest more than 90 players have appeared on injury lists, representing approximately 15% to 20% of the league’s player population.

Charles Barkley on all the NBA injuries:



"We've made sports so easy now. In football they don't even play preseason games anymore… They don't do two a days in basketball anymore and guys really don't play at all during the preseason" pic.twitter.com/xfQun7nvoM — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) October 28, 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams suffered one of the most devastating setbacks, reportedly fracturing his left fibula and dislocating his ankle, requiring extensive ligament surgery. His teammate Cason Wallace also suffered a torn labrum, potentially sidelining him for months.

Karl-Anthony Towns has gone back to the locker room of Bulls-Knicks after an apparent wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/xMAt7OP9XX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 29, 2026

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards faces approximately two months away following arthroscopic knee surgery, while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is reportedly dealing with a hamstring strain during his comeback from an Achilles injury.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss time, sources tell ESPN. Pacers doctors and Haliburton are now gathering a clear timeline. pic.twitter.com/aYTfj6Z3Ar — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2026

The growing list includes Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kawhi Leonard, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Suggs, and Jalen Duren, with recovery timelines ranging from weeks to potentially much longer.

Tonight's NBA injury report is absolutely loaded.



A whopping 79 players were listed on the league's 2:30 PM ET injury report for tonight's 12-game slate.



That's roughly 15% of the entire NBA.



In just the last 22 hours, it's been reported that Anthony Edwards and Tyrese… pic.twitter.com/kaTommOuL3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2026

Kristaps Porzingis, Ben Simmons, and Bradley Beal have also appeared in discussions surrounding the league’s mounting injury concerns.

One week into the NBA season and we already got these many injuries…. pic.twitter.com/O86LcAInA0 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) October 29, 2026

The situation has reignited debate about modern basketball’s demanding schedule and increasingly explosive style of play.

Some observers point toward year-round youth basketball, extensive AAU competition, and the cumulative physical toll athletes experience before reaching the professional ranks.

NBA legend Charles Barkley has previously questioned whether today’s less physically demanding training camps adequately prepare players for regular-season competition.

The implications extend into postseason awards, where players must generally appear in at least 65 games to qualify for major individual honors.

With 82 games on the schedule, prolonged absences could quickly eliminate several stars from consideration.

For teams already navigating significant injuries, the challenge now involves preserving playoff aspirations while managing the health of their most valuable players.