California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing for a potential election showdown with President Donald Trump, putting legal teams on the ground and reminding federal officials that interfering with ballots could carry serious criminal consequences.

A warning to Donald Trump:



I’m deploying election lawyers to key battleground districts in California to protect every vote.



And I just made it a FELONY to illegally seize ballots. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 29, 2026

With November’s elections approaching, and Trump weirdly meandering through his rallies, Newsom announced Thursday that election attorneys will be deployed across several closely watched congressional districts, including CA-6, CA-13, CA-22, CA-45, and CA-48. Nearly 1,000 volunteers are also being mobilized to monitor voting activity and help safeguard the electoral process.

A warning to Donald Trump:



I’m deploying election lawyers to key battleground districts in California to protect every vote.



And I just made it a FELONY to illegally seize ballots. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 29, 2026

The governor’s warning comes with some legal muscle behind it.

Last month, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 282, legislation making the unlawful seizure of ballots or election records before certification a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. The measure follows a California Supreme Court ruling involving an earlier unlawful seizure, adding another layer of protection against unauthorized interference.

Donald Trump isn't going to back down.



But the early voting numbers are OFF THE CHARTS. A BLUE TSUNAMI is coming this November.



Get out and VOTE. Let's TAKE THIS COUNTRY BACK. pic.twitter.com/SdEUutiMOq — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 29, 2026

Meanwhile, tensions between California and Trump’s Justice Department continue escalating over allegations involving voter eligibility.

A federal judge recently rejected the DOJ’s attempt to block more than 20,000 mail ballots allegedly connected to noncitizens. Federal officials have appealed, arguing that allowing potentially ineligible ballots to be counted could dilute votes legally cast by American citizens.

🚨 JUST IN: Gov. Gavin Newsom just ANGRILY WARNED President Trump that he's deploying an army of lawyers to California battleground districts to catch federal agents committing FELONIES if they try to stop cheating by "illegally seizing ballots"



WHAT ON EARTH?!!?!



"I just made… pic.twitter.com/dzDqu9iMzL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2026

California officials have challenged the accuracy of the federal government’s voter information, pointing to previous instances where eligible voters were incorrectly flagged.

Trump has described California elections as “extremely corrupt,” fueling an increasingly contentious battle over election oversight and federal authority.

Newsom’s aggressive preparations have drawn mixed reactions. Supporters view the legal deployments as necessary protection against election interference, while critics question whether the administration’s safeguards adequately address concerns about voter eligibility.

With Election Day approaching, California is shaping up to be a major battleground over who controls election records, how voter eligibility is determined, and just how far federal authorities can go.