Zero Fs given. Former President Barack Obama is getting plenty of mileage out of his Cheesecake Factory joke about Donald Trump, and the president’s reaction has given him even more material to work with.

Obama did a 5-minute comedy masterclass on the Cheesecake Factory MAGA meltdown at the Ossoff/Bottoms rally tonight. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/I6b7lqYJo1 — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) October 29, 2026

During a campaign rally in Morrow, Georgia, supporting Senator Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Obama revisited the controversy surrounding his October 24 remarks about Trump’s gold-heavy White House renovations.

The original joke, delivered during an Ohio campaign appearance, immediately caught fire.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

Obama also suggested Trump “should be on HGTV,” taking aim at the president’s apparent enthusiasm for renovations, including his controversial ballroom project.

Obama might be on a personal mission to get Trump to stroke out.



Godspeed, good sir. pic.twitter.com/V7kXcKGoBc — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) October 29, 2026

Trump responded by claiming Obama “doesn’t like successful companies” and explained that fixing things is a “natural thing” that helps him relax.

The controversy even drew Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into the conversation, with the administration’s response reportedly extending to a press conference at a Cheesecake Factory location.

Back on the campaign trail in Georgia, Obama appeared amused by how much attention the restaurant received, particularly given his original reference to Saddam Hussein.

He also addressed suggestions that his joke somehow insulted the popular restaurant chain.

“I lived at Chuck E. Cheese, and California Pizza Kitchen, and The Cheesecake Factory—that was my jam for about a decade.”

Obama explained that those restaurants were regular destinations while raising his daughters, Sasha and Malia.

The former president eventually steered the conversation toward Americans struggling with everyday expenses, observing that “prices have gotten so high a lot of folks can barely afford to go out to eat.”

Meanwhile, Cheesecake Factory designer Rick McCormack dismissed the political uproar as the “pettiness of politics”.

The restaurant chain has also found itself enjoying unexpected national attention amid reports of revenue reaching $1.03 billion.

With the midterms approaching, Obama’s latest campaign appearance turned a viral punchline into another opportunity to criticize Trump’s priorities while keeping the crowd laughing.