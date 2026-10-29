Run Fast Racing is making its high-stakes debut at the Breeders’ Cup, sending standout sprinter Listenupshance to compete in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint on Saturday, October 31. The milestone brings major momentum to the innovative syndicate, as well as its celebrity co-owners Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Rauw Alejandro.

The journey caps a meteoric rise for the fractional ownership platform, coming just months after opening its $100-a-month fan membership program.

A Streak of Dominance on the West Coast

Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill, Listenupshance punched his ticket to world championships weekend through back-to-back stakes victories on the Southern California circuit:

Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes (Del Mar): Clinched a automatic Breeders’ Cup berth in July with a thrilling victory in the sprint showcase.

Clinched a automatic Breeders’ Cup berth in July with a thrilling victory in the sprint showcase. Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (Santa Anita): Validated his Grade 1 form on September 27 with another authoritative win to secure his position among the top sprinters in North America.

From a $30,000 Purchase to Big-Time Stardom

Listenupshance’s path to the Breeders’ Cup was far from predictable. Run Fast Racing originally acquired the horse for roughly $30,000 last summer to serve as Lil Yachty’s introduction to racehorse ownership.

When an intended claiming race overfilled, O’Neill redirected the horse into a much tougher turf spot. Listenupshance pulled off a stunning 17-1 upset win, convincing the team to keep him and chart an ambitious stakes schedule that has paid off tenfold.

Redefining Fan Ownership in Horse Racing

Founded by entrepreneur Adam Kluger, Run Fast Racing allows everyday horse racing enthusiasts to enjoy a shared ownership experience alongside high-profile figures like Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Rauw Alejandro.

The platform now manages a stable of 18 horses and offers members a suite of real-world owner perks:

Paddock & Track Access: Members receive owner credentials, gather at the track, visit the paddock, and join the team in the winner’s circle.

Members receive owner credentials, gather at the track, visit the paddock, and join the team in the winner’s circle. Instant Rewards: Cash prizes are disbursed to members within an hour of a victory. The syndicate reports that it has already paid members more in cash prizes than most have spent on their monthly subscriptions.

As the team prepares for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Del Mar, the Run Fast Racing community represents a fresh, accessible blueprint for engaging the next generation of racehorse owners.