Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Joanna Natasegara, THE DISCIPLE follows the remarkable journey of Dutch-Moroccan rapper and producer Cilvaringz, who transformed himself from one of Wu-Tang Clan’s most devoted fans into an unlikely member of the hip-hop titan’s inner circle.

At the center of that journey is RZA, whose mentorship helped Cilvaringz navigate the transition from fan to collaborator, ultimately contributing to the creation of one of the most unconventional and controversial projects in music history: Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

The single-copy, 31-track Wu-Tang album was conceived as both a physical work of fine art and a provocative statement on the commercial devaluation of music in the digital streaming era. Yet, THE DISCIPLE moves beyond the headlines to explore mentorship, ambition, belonging, and what unfolds when a student earns a seat at the table with the visionaries who inspired them.

Told through vintage, nostalgic tour footage from Wu-Tang’s 1990s peak and candid interviews with the Clan, the film captures a rare era in hip-hop—a time before high-end designer labels dominated the scene, when fans bought Army-Navy fatigues on 42nd Street just to look like their favorite Staten Island MCs.

Recently, The Source’s Lifestyle Editor, Courtney Brown, sat down with RZA to discuss the documentary, the power of Supreme Mathematics, and the fine line between persistent fan and true student.

The Wisdom of Supreme Mathematics

For RZA, the journey of mentorship and life is rooted deeply in the Supreme Mathematics of the Five-Percent Nation—a cultural foundation that runs throughout the Wu-Tang legacy and the documentary itself.

“What’s today’s mathematics, brother? Knowledge, understanding. Correct. To know… and understand. You know what I mean? No, I just understand, it’s really one of the same. If you know one, you understand it, you can live it. And that’s why Born’s culture, ’cause you can live it. It’s your way of life.” — RZA

That philosophy guided how RZA approached Cilvaringz when the young Dutch producer first set out to get his music heard by the Abbott.

From Fan to Student: How Cilvaringz Earned His Seat

In the film, Cilvaringz’s persistence is legendary—he famously tracked down Wu-Tang members across Europe and North America. But persistence alone wasn’t enough to enter the cipher. RZA revealed that it was actually his mother and sister who championed the young producer after he presented them with an organized shoebox full of lyrics and project ideas.

“My mother and my sister really championed for it… My mother, she told me to meet him. She felt he was determined. He actually had all of his lyrics and everything written into a book, and basically gave my mother a shoe box full of [stuff] that was organized. And I was just like, okay, this dude is smart, got it, he’s organized… we’ll take him on as a student. And as the Abbott, that’s my job.” — RZA

RZA emphasized that taking on students comes with mixed outcomes, but Cilvaringz stood out by making himself genuinely useful to the movement.

“So many students have come to be students of the Wu, and a lot of them, of course, have found success or found a way to feed their families through the art and music. Some have lost it totally and didn’t make it… But Cilvaringz, him and his crew, they was heedful to what I would say… When people come to sit at the table, it ain’t about who’s coming to the table to eat. Because anybody come to the table, they eat, but who’s going to bring something to the table so others could eat? He had that potential, and he manifested it.” — RZA

The Duty of the Civilized: Spreading Hip-Hop Culture

The film frames Cilvaringz’s rise around traditional Five-Percent lessons, specifically the duty of a civilized person to teach and share knowledge across human families. For RZA, watching European youth embrace hip-hop reinforced his commitment to passing down the art form.

“When you are civilized, or the one with knowledge, you’re held responsible for all the human families, right? So you have to make sure that you share this knowledge, you share these opportunities. And so for me, seeing these kids from Amsterdam… I’m seeing these kids and I’m seeing them love hip-hop. And I know what hip-hop did for me. And so I’m like, yo, I’m gonna see if I can help hip-hop do that for them.” — RZA

Preserving Lost History and Unseen Footage

One of the most striking elements of THE DISCIPLE is its treasure trove of archival footage—including scenes of RZA and the Clan traveling through historic world sites, from the Pyramids of Giza to the Blue Mosque. RZA admitted that he believed those original tapes were lost forever until Cilvaringz produced them for director Joanna Natasegara.

“A lot of the footage, like the pyramid footage… that footage was almost, my version of it, lost in all reality. I was on this tour doing hip-hop, as I said in the documentary, I wasn’t doing it for the money. I was doing it to spread the culture… But all that footage was captured. And I thought it was gone. When Cilvaringz actually preserved it and was able to then give it to Joanna… I was like, Yeah, we gotta share this with the world.” — RZA

The Secret Creation of ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’

Unlike classic Wu-Tang albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) or Wu-Tang Forever, which were crafted through direct, collective studio sessions, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin followed a much more secretive, piecemeal approach spearheaded by Cilvaringz and curated by RZA.

“For this album, it was a lot of secrecy going on… Whereas when the Wu makes an album, we’re conscious of what we’re trying to do. This album is done unconscious and done like, ‘Okay, how many you got now? You got five? Okay, keep five more.’… It was never ‘it’ until it was ‘it.’ Whereas 36 Chambers was headed to be ‘it’ from inception.” — RZA

The Devaluation of Music in the AI Era

When asked whether the core message behind Once Upon a Time in Shaolin—challenging the financial devaluation of music—has resonated over time, RZA noted that the conversation is even more urgent today amid the rise of generative AI.

“I think the conversation now is even a little bit stronger now, especially with the AI challenge. The system has gotten a little better… but it hasn’t returned to its heyday. And people still, I think, take the art, especially music, for granted. It’s almost like they take it more as an entitlement, not realizing that there’s value on that, and we should put the value on it.” — RZA

Ultimately, THE DISCIPLE serves as both a historical hip-hop document and a timeless lesson on ambition, respect, and the power of childhood dreams realized through dedication.

Watch the trailer below!