The wait is finally over in Milwaukee.

After 57 seasons in Wisconsin, 44 years since their last World Series appearance and decades of watching championship opportunities slip away, the Milwaukee Brewers are officially World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

The Brew Crew completed their historic run Wednesday night, October 28, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, capturing the Fall Classic 4 games to 1 and delivering a championship that generations of Milwaukee baseball fans had been waiting to celebrate.

And in fitting fashion, it was Milwaukee’s pitching, timely hitting and contributions from its young talent that carried the Brewers across the finish line.

Rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski delivered the biggest start of his young career, holding Tampa Bay scoreless over 5 2/3 innings while allowing just 2 hits and striking out 2. The 24-year-old flamethrower kept the Rays’ offense quiet for much of the evening before leaving in the sixth inning because of a right calf cramp.

By that point, Milwaukee had already established control of the game.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the second inning against Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen when rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt delivered an RBI single, giving Milwaukee an early 1-0 advantage. Pratt, who had already emerged as one of the breakout performers of the Fall Classic, continued his impressive postseason by producing another clutch hit when his team needed it most.

Milwaukee extended its lead in the fifth when David Hamilton drove home Pratt with an RBI single off Rays reliever Kevin Kelly, making it 2-0 and putting Tampa Bay in an increasingly difficult position.

The Brewers added 2 more runs in the sixth inning.

Catcher William Contreras connected on an RBI double that scored Christian Yelich, stretching Milwaukee’s advantage to 3-0. Pratt followed with a sacrifice fly that brought Contreras home, giving the Brewers a 4-run cushion with just 9 outs separating them from the first championship in franchise history.

For Tampa Bay, the deficit represented another uphill battle in a series where Milwaukee had consistently found ways to control the game’s biggest moments.

The Rays entered Wednesday’s contest hoping to build on their dramatic Game 4 victory, when they rallied for 2 runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to defeat Milwaukee 4-3 and avoid a World Series sweep.

That comeback had given Tampa Bay a brief spark of hope, but the Brewers weren’t interested in allowing the series to return to Wisconsin for Game 6.

After Misiorowski exited, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy turned to his bullpen to finish the job.

JoJo Romero and Abner Uribe helped preserve the shutout before closer Trevor Megill was called upon to record the final 6 outs of the season.

Tampa Bay finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth inning when Chandler Simpson delivered an RBI double, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 4-1. But the Rays’ late offense wasn’t enough to threaten the Brewers’ championship celebration.

Megill retired Richie Palacios on a ground ball to second baseman Brice Turang for the final out, setting off a celebration as Milwaukee players rushed onto the field and embraced one another near the mound.

For Contreras, the victory also came with individual recognition.

The Brewers catcher was named the 2026 World Series Most Valuable Player after batting .381 with 4 RBIs over the 5-game series. His production behind the plate and leadership of Milwaukee’s pitching staff made him one of the most valuable contributors throughout the championship run.

Pratt also established himself as one of the series’ biggest stories, recording 6 consecutive hits across Games 4 and 5 to establish a World Series rookie record. Outfielder Jackson Chourio added another remarkable accomplishment, collecting 11 hits over the 5 games, a World Series record for a series of that length.

Those performances reflected the balance that made Milwaukee so difficult to beat throughout the season.

The Brewers finished the regular season with a franchise-record 103 victories, the best record in Major League Baseball, before putting together an 11-2 postseason run.

Milwaukee eliminated the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, swept the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series and then overwhelmed Tampa Bay in the World Series.

The championship also represents a significant moment for Christian Yelich, who has been one of the faces of the franchise since arriving in Milwaukee in 2018.

The former National League MVP endured years of postseason disappointment with the Brewers, including several early exits and missed opportunities. Now, at 34, Yelich can finally add a World Series championship to his résumé.

For Milwaukee, the accomplishment carries historical significance beyond the current roster.

The franchise began as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 before relocating to Milwaukee in 1970. Its only previous World Series appearance came in 1982, when a Brewers team featuring Hall of Famers Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in 7 games.

The city itself had not celebrated a World Series championship since 1957, when Hank Aaron helped lead the Milwaukee Braves to a title before that franchise eventually relocated to Atlanta.

Nearly 7 decades later, Milwaukee has another championship team to call its own.

The victory also ends the Brewers’ distinction as one of the Major League franchises that had never won a World Series. That list now includes only the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays.

For the Rays, Wednesday’s defeat brought a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise impressive season.

Tampa Bay reached the World Series for the third time in franchise history, having previously lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Despite Tuesday’s dramatic extra-inning victory, the Rays were unable to sustain that momentum against Milwaukee’s pitching staff.

The Brewers, meanwhile, finished October having lost just 2 postseason games while defeating 3 opponents with considerably different strengths.

They won with pitching. They won with defense. They won with timely hitting. And when the championship was finally within reach, they made sure there would be no repeat of the heartbreak from Game 4.

For Murphy and his players, Wednesday night was the culmination of a season that began with championship aspirations and ended with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

And for a Milwaukee fan base that had waited through 57 seasons of Brewers baseball, the celebration was about much more than one victory in St. Petersburg.

The Brew Crew are no longer chasing their first World Series championship.

They’re bringing it home.