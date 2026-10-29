Senator Chris Murphy is raising serious concerns about what he describes as a potentially disastrous military strategy being considered by President Donald Trump’s administration, warning that another round of American strikes against Iran could ignite a prolonged conflict across the Middle East.

Trump is reportedly planning to restart war with Iran after the election.



Some of us have been briefed on the war plan. And while I cannot disclose any details, I can say this: the plan is insane. It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation. pic.twitter.com/adWJfHVIok — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 29, 2026

Speaking at the Middle East Institute, the Connecticut Democrat discussed information he said emerged from government briefings outlining possible military operations following the November 3 midterm elections.

“When will the war in Iran end? Whenever I want it to end." So much for the legal fiction that it isn’t a war.



U.S. law and the Constitution prohibit the Executive branch from fighting a war that isn’t declared or authorized by Congress. pic.twitter.com/aBbTtXJ5jN — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 28, 2026

According to Murphy, the reported strategy involves a concentrated series of strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and military installations. The administration would reportedly seek to accomplish its objectives through a relatively brief offensive.

JUST IN: Gadi Eisenkot, Israeli opposition candidate with huge chance of wining the elections says Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons



“Netanyahu is delusional, he knew Iran did not have nuclear weapons” pic.twitter.com/jbSWv15JIw — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 26, 2026

Murphy questioned whether such an operation could realistically achieve its intended goals, warning that attacking critical infrastructure could trigger retaliation and further destabilize an already volatile region.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Barack Obama says Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons:



“Iran didn't have nuclear weapons. We had curbed their nuclear program.

I had put in place a deal. I didn't have to fire any missiles. I engaged in diplomacy.” pic.twitter.com/FftLPv4WD6 — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 29, 2026

The senator also raised concerns about international humanitarian law, particularly the protections governing civilian infrastructure under the Geneva Conventions. Strikes against energy facilities could carry significant legal consequences depending on their military purpose and the potential impact on civilians.

His remarks arrive amid reports of American forces being repositioned and military stockpiles replenished, developments fueling speculation about preparations for additional operations against Tehran.

Israel has asked the United States to approve strikes on Iran and its nuclear facilities as soon as possible.



The United States is reportedly considering attacking Iran within 24 hours, if feasible, under a 96-hour deadline. pic.twitter.com/KUiaPu3UFL — World Affairs (@World_Affairs11) October 29, 2026

The political reaction has been fierce.

Conservative commentator Mark Levin criticized Murphy’s public warnings, accusing the senator of undermining American security interests and providing information that could benefit adversaries.

Others have supported Murphy’s call for greater scrutiny, arguing that military escalation demands congressional oversight and a clear explanation of its objectives.

The controversy also raises questions about the timing of any potential operation, particularly with the midterm elections approaching and lawmakers preparing for possible changes in congressional control.

For now, Murphy’s account reflects his characterization of the briefings, and the administration has not publicly confirmed the specific post-election operation he described.

His warning places renewed attention on Washington’s Iran strategy and the potential consequences of another American military offensive.