The WNBA Finals nearly forced a major shakeup in WWE programming, and WWE President Nick Khan was reportedly ready to make it happen.

Fun little aside: During the frantic negotiations over the weekend, an unlikely ally emerged– the @WWE . At one point, sources told ESPN that Steve Koonin Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO reached out to WWE President Nick Khan and asked if he'd be willing to move the… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 29, 2026

According to reports, Khan agreed to push Friday Night SmackDown back one hour on the USA Network to accommodate Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. The unusual arrangement came after a scheduling headache at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena threatened to disrupt one of women’s basketball’s biggest nights.

The problem centered on the Atlanta Hawks, who were already scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening. With both basketball events competing for the same venue, organizers faced the possibility of relocating the WNBA Finals matchup to a significantly smaller arena with approximately 3,500 seats.

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin reportedly contacted Khan about shifting SmackDown’s Friday broadcast to create room for a primetime Finals game.

WWE gave the “green light” to move its flagship Friday program from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET, opening a potential window for the WNBA.

Then another scheduling complication emerged.

Moving Game 6 to Friday would have pushed a potential Game 7 to Tuesday, November 3, placing the championship decider directly against national coverage of the U.S. midterm elections.

Ultimately, league officials settled on a Thursday afternoon solution, scheduling Game 6 for 12:30 PM ET and allowing the Hawks to take the court later that evening.

SmackDown will consequently maintain its regular Friday night broadcast at 8:00 PM ET.

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering offered a rare glimpse into how major sports and entertainment organizations coordinate television schedules, particularly when championship stakes, arena availability, and national broadcasting commitments collide.