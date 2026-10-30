Grammy Award-winning artist 2 Chainz has revealed his upcoming project, Playaz Only Live Once, scheduled for release on December 4. Produced entirely by Statik Selektah, the project blends Statik’s classic hip-hop sound with 2 Chainz’s continuous artistic evolution.

Alongside the project announcement, the pair dropped the lead single “A Week in Paris.” The track offers a look into the artist’s high-end travels abroad, highlighting luxury brands and his signature style across a seven-day European getaway.