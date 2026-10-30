ACLU Releases Video Showing ICE Agent Slashing Observers Tire in Oregon

The ACLU has released footage alongside an administrative complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security following an incident where ICE agents allegedly targeted public observers in Hillsboro, Oregon.

According to the filing, two Portland-area residents were tailed, boxed in by vehicles, and had their tire slashed by an agent after filming public ICE activity in a parking lot. The October 7, 2026, encounter occurred during a surge in local enforcement that coincided with federal social media posts promising increased focus on sanctuary jurisdictions.

The organization highlighted the event as part of a broader nationwide pattern of federal agents intimidating, surveilling, and retaliating against citizens documenting law enforcement in public spaces. The ACLU has previously brought similar actions in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Memphis.

“What happened to us is not unique, and that is what is so terrifying,” said ACLU clients A.P. and M.P. “We observe and record public ICE activity in order to shine a light on their abusive behavior and to create a record of what our government is up to.”

You can see the acts of Ice below.