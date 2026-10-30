In the lead-up to his new project, rapper BigXthaPlug connected directly with supporters by hosting a multi-city launch experience across five major markets. The events took place in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Charlotte, and Dallas, combining an advance stream of his upcoming record with a cinematic presentation.

Designed to go beyond standard streaming debuts, the gatherings welcomed local supporters, journalists, radio representatives, and music executives into movie theaters. Attendees viewed an eight-minute short film created for the project before hearing the full tracklist. Dallas attendees received an extra surprise when the artist appeared in person to take in the music alongside his home-state audience.

The listening sessions previewed Better Over Time, scheduled for release on October 30. The upcoming 18-track project includes guest performances from artists across rap, pop, and R&B, such as Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy, BabyFace Ray, Ava Max, and Leon Thomas.

This rollout arrives after his country-influenced release I Hope You’re Happy, which achieved a top ten placement on the Billboard 200 chart. Building on a career that includes over 11 billion streams worldwide, BigXthaPlug set the stage for his next era with the pre-release collaboration “BURN” featuring Ava Max ahead of the project’s official debut.