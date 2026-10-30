Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug has dropped his fourth studio project, Better Over Time, distributed through UnitedMasters. The 18-song collection showcases his evolving artistic reach and roots-driven lyricism, featuring guest spots from Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy, BabyFace Ray, Ava Max, and Leon Thomas.

To celebrate the launch, the multi-platinum artist hosted private listening sessions and short film screenings in major cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Charlotte, and Dallas. He also paired the album release with a visual for the Loe Shimmy collaboration, “I LIKE IT.”

The album opens with “STAND ON BUSINESS,” a reflective song focused on personal growth and family pride, followed by the Leon Thomas-assisted “NO LIMIT.” The tracklist also includes the heavily teased single “GIVE IT ALL” alongside the pop-infused track “BURN” featuring Ava Max.

Every track highlights his journey. On “PEACE OF MIND,” he contemplates his career trajectory, expressing, “all the love, all the rage, through it all I stayed the same.” Harder-hitting tracks include “BELIEVE” with Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray, the GloRilla feature “FAF,” and “DIE4YOU.” The album finishes with “ONE,” which samples Three Dog Night as BigX asserts, “they know I’m the one.”

This latest project comes on the heels of his August 2025 release, I Hope You’re Happy, a country-leaning album that landed in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.