OREO THINS celebrated the launch of its new limited-edition Espresso Creme flavor with an intimate “After Dark” party at Black Tap’s private lounge inside The Kixby Hotel. The immersive event gave guests an exclusive taste of the online-only cookie flavor through a lineup of custom treats and nightlife-inspired experiences.

Partygoers indulged in custom Black Tap shakes and CrazySundaes featuring the new cookie, alongside an OREO THINS Espresso Creme Cookie Cart, an Espresso Martini Mocktail station, a dedicated OREO THINS Dessert Bar, and signature Black Tap bites.

A Star-Studded Night in NYC

The private lounge gathered a mix of reality stars, influencers, and New York hospitality figures:

Reality & Entertainment VIPs: Ashley Iaconetti (Real Housewives of Rhode Island / Bachelor Nation), Jo-Ellen Tiberi alongside husband Gary Tiberi (RHORI), Evan Real, Danny Murphy, Stephen McGee (Summer House), Jason Cameron (Summer House), The Bell Twins, Topher Griffin, and Ani Bullock.

Ashley Iaconetti (Real Housewives of Rhode Island / Bachelor Nation), Jo-Ellen Tiberi alongside husband Gary Tiberi (RHORI), Evan Real, Danny Murphy, Stephen McGee (Summer House), Jason Cameron (Summer House), The Bell Twins, Topher Griffin, and Ani Bullock. Special Guest DJ Set: RHORI‘s Rosie Woods DiMare and her husband, Rich DiMare, set the soundtrack for the evening behind the decks.

RHORI‘s Rosie Woods DiMare and her husband, Rich DiMare, set the soundtrack for the evening behind the decks. Hospitality Leadership: Black Tap owner Christopher Barish and partner Richie Romero joined the crowd to celebrate the release.

Limited-Time Flagship Experience

Because the new OREO THINS Espresso Creme flavor is available exclusively online for a limited time, the event offered attendees a rare first taste of the drop.

For fans who missed the party, the OREO THINS Espresso Creme Limited Edition Classic Shake will be available to the public at Black Tap’s Midtown Manhattan flagship for one week following the event, while supplies last.