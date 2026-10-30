Drake continues to put up numbers that few artists in hip-hop history have come close to matching. With 2026 approaching its final stretch, the Toronto superstar reportedly leads all rappers in U.S. album consumption with 11.7 million equivalent album units, more than doubling his nearest competitor.

Rappers that have sold the most albums in the United States in 2026 so far 💿



👤 11.7M – Drake

👤 5.3M – NBA Youngboy

👤 4.2M – Future

👤 4.0M – Kanye West

👤 3.3M – Lil Baby*

👤 3.2M – Kendrick Lamar*

👤 3.0M – Don Toliver

👤 2.9M – J. Cole

👤 2.7M – Rod Wave

👤 2.2M – Gunna*… pic.twitter.com/wPJiYPYj9P — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) October 30, 2026

NBA YoungBoy follows in second place with 5.3 million units, an impressive showing considering he has reportedly maintained that momentum without releasing a new project this year. Future and Kanye West also appear among the genre’s leading performers, underscoring the commercial strength of established rap heavyweights.

Drake’s May release, ICEMAN, helped fuel his commanding lead, adding another successful chapter to an already historic catalog.

Drake has officially become the first artist ever to surpass 350 MILLION RIAA-certified singles units🤯



He continues to extend his record as the highest-certified singles artist of all time. pic.twitter.com/yIIVlJi6M9 — RapTV (@Rap) October 23, 2026

The latest figures arrive alongside another major milestone for the OVO founder.

According to recently updated Recording Industry Association of America certifications, Drake has become the first artist to surpass 350 million certified units across albums, singles, and features.

Akademiks claimed Drake was handing out his $30 MILLION to women like it was NOTHING and ended up RUINING the dating market for everyone else 😳👀



Akademiks: “Drake had hit $30 million. he was giving that sh*t left and right.”



“He looks back in the bank account and he probably… pic.twitter.com/kG93G39bWU — Thermal (@thermalwya) October 30, 2026

The organization reportedly issued 30 additional certifications ahead of his 40th birthday, including Diamond recognition for his 2016 blockbuster Views, which joins Take Care and Scorpion among his Diamond-certified albums.

Meanwhile, “Marvin’s Room” and “In My Feelings” have reached Diamond status, bringing his reported total to 18 Diamond singles. His global smash “God’s Plan” has also achieved Double Diamond certification, representing 20 million units.

The rankings have generated considerable online discussion, particularly regarding the absence of female rappers and Jay-Z.

Fans have also revisited Jay-Z’s extensive discography, debating the placement of classics including Reasonable Doubt, The Dynasty, and 4:44.

For Drake, the numbers continue reinforcing a remarkable commercial legacy built on sustained streaming demand, catalog longevity, and an ability to remain a dominant force in hip-hop.