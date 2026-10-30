Harlem’s own Vina Love is bringing the heat with her new single, “Onnat.” Serving as a standout track from her latest 10-song album, The Veen, the record quickly proves why the Harlem princess continues to be one of the city’s most exciting artist voices.

Produced alongside fellow New York hitmaker Capella Grey, “Onnat” pairs catchy, memorable lyrics with Vina’s smooth, effortless vocals. Blending R&B melody with authentic uptown swagger, the track delivers a cool confidence and infectious groove that feels tailored for NYC block parties and late-night drives alike.

Vina’s seamless vocal delivery sits over an addictive beat, making “Onnat” an instant replay-worthy anthem. The single sets the tone for The Veen, showcasing her growth as a singer, songwriter, and performer while honoring her deep New York roots.

Stream “Onnat” and listen to the full album The Veen, available now on all major streaming platforms!

Harlem!