The NBA’s early-season injury epidemic continues to reach critical mass, and Ja Morant is reportedly the latest star facing an extended absence.

Portland Trail Blazers' Ja Morant has sustained a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will miss at least four weeks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1XHMXZkTSX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2026

The Portland Trail Blazers guard is expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring during Portland’s 124-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant finished the contest with 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes before the injury cut his night short.

JUST IN: Ja Morant is expected to be OUT 4 weeks with a hamstring strain, per @ShamsCharania.



WHAT IS GOING ON?!? pic.twitter.com/tWdNvD9bCi — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 30, 2026

The setback comes just four games into Morant’s first season with Portland following a summer trade from Memphis, where he established himself as one of the league’s most electrifying guards.

Morant had been finding his rhythm with his new squad, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting better than 54 percent from the field. His early efficiency offered an encouraging glimpse of what Portland could expect from its newly acquired playmaker.

Now the Trail Blazers must navigate the next several weeks without one of their most dynamic offensive weapons.

Portland is expected to lean heavily on veteran Jrue Holiday and rising guard Scoot Henderson to stabilize its backcourt rotation. Holiday’s experience and defensive versatility should prove valuable, while Henderson has an opportunity to shoulder additional offensive responsibilities.

Morant will undergo another evaluation in four weeks, meaning his eventual return will depend on how his hamstring responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

The injury adds another name to the growing list of NBA players dealing with physical setbacks during the opening stretch of the season.

Portland, sitting at 3-1 following the defeat, will look to regroup when it hosts the Utah Jazz on Saturday.