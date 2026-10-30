The Australian dancer and aerialist has turned four soloist titles into a run of lead roles on three continents.

When Lela Johnson rises into the air on aerial straps, the story does not pause. Trained first as a contemporary and lyrical dancer and later as an aerialist, Lela has built her career on a skill few performers combine: carrying a narrative with her body whether her feet are on the stage or not.

At 24, Lela is touring North America as Lead Dancer and Aerialist in The Thorn, performing the role of Eve. It is the latest step in a career that has taken her from the Central Coast of New South Wales to winning stages in Bangkok and Bari, and to lead roles with Royal Caribbean International and Holland America Line.

A Coastie Who Knew Early

Lela grew up on the Central Coast, about an hour north of Sydney, a region she described to Vizaca in 2023 as “a secret best kept.” She began dancing as a young child and trained across contemporary, jazz, lyrical, acrobatics, ballroom and classical styles. She always knew she wanted to dance professionally, and her teenage years were organized around that goal.

At 15 she was selected by Jason Winters, whose credits include So You Think You Can Dance and Cirque du Soleil, as the Contemporary Dancer for his production Love is Love. LA Weekly later reported that Winters saw her as a dancer well beyond her years and an asset to any company.

Training With Industry Names

Her training continued with Shannon Atkins of Broadway Dance Center in New York; Marinda Davis of MarInspired, in New York in August 2021 and Los Angeles in January 2022; and Shannon Mather, choreographer for NBC’s World of Dance, from September 2021 to June 2022 on an elite scholarship with Mather Dance Company. Meanwhile she refined her straps technique at the Ruby Karen Project in Los Angeles.

Four Soloist Titles, 2019 to 2022

In 2019 she was named Grand National Champion Soloist at the DanceLife Australian Dance Awards with the lyrical piece “In Case You Don’t Live Forever,” choreographed by her mentor Natalie Baker. LA Weekly reported the competition drew 25,000 dancers over 12 months, and the win brought an on the spot scholarship offer to Broadway Dance Center. Later that year she won International Champion Soloist at the Asian World Dance Titles in Bangkok.

In 2020 she was crowned National Champion Soloist and Dancer of the Year at the Showcase Australian National Titles, from a field LA Weekly put at more than 28,000 performers across Australia and New Zealand. In 2022, at the World Dance Movement Titles in Bari, Italy, she won Senior World Champion Soloist in Contemporary Dance with her piece “An Evening I Will Not Forget.”

From Bari to Lead Roles at Sea

That same year in Bari, Italian choreographer Diego Orengo scouted Lela and cast her as his Two70 Lead Dancer in The Silk Road for Royal Caribbean International. Orengo cast her again as Lead Dancer and Aerialist in The Book aboard Odyssey of the Seas for its 2024 European tour. In 2025 and 2026 she joined RWS Global as a World Stage Featured Artist with Holland America Line, performing in six stage shows.

Two leading contracts from the same choreographer say a lot. Directors rehire the performers they trust with the center of the stage.

What Eve Asks of Her

In The Thorn, Lela’s role arrives early, at the point where the production sets the visual language and emotional stakes for the rest of the evening. Writing about the show for South Florida Insider in February 2026, Ian Charles noted that in The Thorn “emotion is expressed through choreography and aerial silk rather than spoken dialogue.” For the performer playing Eve, that means the audience’s first sense of innocence, temptation and consequence has to come through movement alone.

That is where her dual training matters. As Lead Dancer she carries the scene’s choreography. As Aerialist she takes the same character into the air, holding her full weight on straps while keeping the emotional line intact. Spiritual themes become readable because she makes them physical. Lela was cast for exactly that combination of technical and interpretive range, along with the international experience she brings to the company.

The Fall 2026 tour gives that work a national stage: 23 performances in 12 U.S. cities, including the Fox Theatre in Detroit, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis and the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati.

In Her Own Words

Lela has been consistent about what drives her. “Work ethic, determination, and drive are the pathways to success,” she told LA Weekly in 2023. “Believe in yourself and have confidence in your abilities. Know your worth. Forge your own path; do things your way.”

That philosophy now shapes her teaching. Between contracts she works as a choreographer and coach for soloists and groups in Australia, focusing on technique, artistry and performance development.

A Career Still Building

Four soloist titles, repeat lead casting from an international choreographer, featured artist billing with Holland America Line and now a lead role on a North American tour: Lela’s record is already unusually full for a performer of 24. When a production needs its story told in motion, on the floor and above it, Lela keeps getting the call.