Marvel Studios is turning up the heat on Avengers: Doomsday, rolling out fresh promotional clips, character images, and international posters as anticipation builds for the blockbuster’s December 18 theatrical release.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu & Danny Ramirez appear in a new ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ promo.



In theaters on December 18. pic.twitter.com/tRC68TMUHq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2026

The latest campaign offers fans another look at the enormous ensemble assembled for what could become one of Marvel’s most ambitious cinematic events.

Over 21,000 people are currently watching the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ countdown on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/rR8nYZERfb — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) October 30, 2026

Anthony Mackie returns as Captain America, alongside Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Letitia Wright as Black Panther. James Marsden also joins the action as Cyclops, bringing another familiar face from the X-Men universe into Marvel’s expanding superhero landscape.

Doomsday is coming. Do you have your seats yet?

Get your AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Infinity Vision tickets and see the AMC Theatres 12/18! https://t.co/Lix3McaOb0 pic.twitter.com/cK3E8drrbE — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 30, 2026

The promotional material features cast members in sleek, stylized settings, giving audiences a taste of the film’s scale while keeping major story developments under wraps.

Marvel is also encouraging early ticket purchases for premium theatrical experiences, including Infinity Vision. A live YouTube countdown reportedly attracted more than 21,000 viewers at its peak, demonstrating the considerable appetite surrounding the upcoming release.

New International Poster for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY pic.twitter.com/emFy1MwX4Y — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 30, 2026

At the center of the spectacle is Robert Downey Jr., whose return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom remains one of the film’s biggest talking points.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are overseeing the massive crossover, which brings together characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men franchises.

Even the cast recognizes just how crowded the superhero gathering has become.

Actor Alan Cumming, returning as Nightcrawler, described the production as “superhero soup,” a fitting characterization of the extraordinary number of characters sharing the screen.

With multiple generations of Marvel heroes converging and Doctor Doom emerging as the central threat, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a defining moment for the franchise.

And with December approaching, Marvel’s promotional machine is only getting started.