STARZ has revealed the official trailer for the third and final season of its critically acclaimed drama series P-Valley, created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The show will return on Friday, December 4, with a special two-episode premiere streaming on the STARZ app alongside its digital and on-demand platforms. Hall directed five episodes of the concluding season, including both premiere installments, while co-executive producer Jennifer Arnold directed four.

The upcoming season brings new friction to Chucalissa following the debut of the Promised Land Casino. The influx of money brings fresh power struggles to the town as local residents navigate complex family bonds, personal ambitions, and high-stakes rivalries. At the center of the story, Uncle Clifford aims to broaden her footprint at The Pynk while Roulette attempts to build her own influence. Elsewhere, Keyshawn seeks her freedom, and Lil’ Murda faces challenges as his street connections clash with his career growth and public life.

The main cast returns for the final chapter, including Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Jordan M. Cox, Thomas Q. Jones, Bertram Williams Jr., Mea Wilkerson, and Loretta Devine.

Based on Hall’s stage play Pussy Valley, the Lionsgate Television production stands as STARZ’s top-performing current original series, with its second season averaging 11.6 million multi-platform viewers.