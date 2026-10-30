You had to be there but some moments in hip-hop history become legendary for reasons nobody could have predicted. Sir Patrick Stewart introducing Salt-N-Pepa on Saturday Night Live in 1994 is certainly one of them.

“Make it so” was one of his iconic repeatable lines from Star Trek the Next Generation and he landed the staple perfectly here …

📺On February 5, 1994, Patrick Stewart hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest Salt-N-Pepa pic.twitter.com/1uAE1ZNnVg — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 29, 2026

On February 5, 1994, the celebrated British actor hosted the 12th episode of SNL’s 19th season, with hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa serving as musical guests. Stewart was already a household name thanks to his commanding portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with decades of acclaimed Shakespearean performances.

Rest in peace, Patrick Stewart. Legendary for many reasons but I’ll highlight his introduction of Salt-N-Pepa as something especially funny and epic. pic.twitter.com/Rd7f9Q4Pzq — Sam Stebbins (@StebbinsTweets) October 29, 2026

Then came an introduction that would live forever.

With the enthusiasm of a man announcing royalty, Stewart looked directly into the camera and proclaimed:

“Ladies and gentlemen… Salt and… PEPA!”

Sir Patrick Stewart wearing a Salt-N-Pepa tee.



It’s a reference to him presenting the group on a 1994 episode of SNL. pic.twitter.com/0oJMQF5PPn — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) March 1, 2025

The dramatic pause, booming delivery, and unmistakable British accent made the introduction an instant classic. More than three decades later, the clip continues circulating among fans who appreciate Stewart’s seemingly boundless enthusiasm for the legendary rap group.

Comedian John Mulaney even revisited the moment during his 2018 SNL monologue, hilariously suggesting Stewart sounded like someone who had just learned Pepa was missing before discovering she had arrived at the last possible second.

Stewart eventually embraced the renewed attention, sharing Mulaney’s tribute on social media.

The moment also speaks to Stewart’s broader cultural legacy. His subsequent portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise introduced audiences to a character whose principles champion acceptance, equality, and the protection of marginalized communities.

Rest in peace, Patrick Stewart.



For so many, he will always be Professor X. The calm voice, the wheelchair, the belief that mutants and humans could coexist. Few actors have made a character feel so inseparable from who they are. pic.twitter.com/2C73GnJYVm — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 29, 2026

Those themes have remained closely associated with Stewart’s public advocacy throughout his career.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Patrick Stewart's final on-screen performance will be as Professor X in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/3JLAjCymgq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 29, 2026

For Salt-N-Pepa, whose contributions helped transform hip-hop into a global cultural force, the introduction remains another memorable chapter in their groundbreaking history.

And somehow, nobody has ever made saying “Pepa” sound quite so magnificent.