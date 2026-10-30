Media personality, entrepreneur, and reality TV star Porsha Williams is teaming up with a major household essential brand to encourage consumers to raise their everyday standards. The new campaign celebrates an innovative product line upgrade designed to deliver a better clean, more coverage, and elevated everyday comfort.

Journalist Courtney Brown caught up with Williams to discuss her brand partnerships, maintaining her signature glam, and balancing mom life while building an empire.

Setting High Standards

When asked what made someone known for having the best of everything collaborate on a household launch, Williams was straightforward about her philosophy.

“Well, I’m the shit, okay? It just makes sense. At the end of the day, you know what I mean? Like, I set standards. I don’t chase them… I think we always forget about what goes down in the bathroom, or where certain standards should also be. It should be in the bathroom when it comes to our tissue,” Williams shared. “When they came up with the Ultra Strong with the wider sheets, I was like, okay, it just makes sense. If you’re getting better and better, let’s get together.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsha Williams (@porsha4real)

Describing her current energy and mindset, Williams pointed to a classic anthem: “I would say ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keys. Yes, that’s perfect. Yeah, we gotta take it back to Alicia Keys on that one. And I’m gonna sing it from the rooftop.”

Glam, Balance, and Giving Yourself Grace

Reflecting on her head-to-toe looks on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Williams credited both her internal mindset and her dedicated team for pulling off every scene.

“Balancing as a mom first takes a lot of self-care. It takes me prioritizing myself and my mental mentality first, so that I can get up and accomplish what I got to do throughout the day,” she explained. “Second of all, when it comes to what I look like on that TV, girl, it’s a whole construction team. Baby girl, it’s like Jeremy did all my styling for Ultimate Girls Trip… Tommy is my makeup artist, and she flew with me to most of the cities… But I think, most of all, it’s about caring about your brand overall.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsha Williams (@porsha4real)

For fellow mothers working to build their own businesses while raising children, Williams offered encouraging advice on avoiding burnout:

“First of all, give yourself grace. Second of all, be very intentional about your day,” Williams advised. “As a mom, any mom, you can think about, ‘Oh, I’m not doing this,’ and mommy guilt can set in. Don’t let it set in. If you are putting forth effort, you are doing your best… If you wake up that particular day and it’s like, ‘I ain’t in the mood today,’ schedule that day accordingly. Take some shit off the list.”

An Immersive NYC Experience

As part of the campaign rollout, Williams is hosting an immersive experience in New York City on October 20. The event features interactive installations, campaign-inspired vehicle displays, and hands-on demonstrations of the new wide-sheet innovation.