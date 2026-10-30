Rah Ali has publicly addressed the breakdown of her decade-long friendship with rapper Nicki Minaj, accusing her former friend of orchestrating a campaign to damage her reputation.

Addressing the situation on Instagram, Ali expressed her frustration over the rift, emphasizing that she had maintained loyalty and honesty throughout their relationship. She explained that she reached a breaking point, stating she would no longer tolerate attempts to sabotage her character simply because she refused to let someone dictate her actions.

In a open letter posted to X, Ali directly confronted the rap icon regarding the accusations. Addressing Minaj, Ali noted that while false rumors from strangers are expected, line-crossing lies originating from a close friend were unimaginable. She added that such claims put both her and mutual supporters in jeopardy.