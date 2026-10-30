Remy Ma and Massachusetts rapper Millyz are keeping fan speculation alive after stepping out together in Boston.

The two artists were spotted sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics game, looking cozy and relaxed as they enjoyed the matchup side by side. Their joint outing comes weeks after initial rumors began circulating that the two hip-hop figures might be more than just friends. Despite the rumors they also have a single party for his new album SGO coming out Nonember 6th.

Despite the growing online chatter and romantic speculation surrounding their frequent sightings, Remy Ma has maintained that she is currently single. Whether the courtside appearance was a low-key date night or simply two longtime peers enjoying each other’s company, the pair certainly gave fans plenty to talk about.