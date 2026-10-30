The private event brought together industry insiders, music veterans, and dedicated purists for a night rooted in authentic hip-hop culture. Roc Marciano and Errol Holden held court at the center of the room, while legendary DJ and producer Statik Selektah—who co-owns the venue—kept the room energized behind the turntables all night long.

Returning to the Basics: The Physical-First Philosophy

In an era dominated by instant streaming algorithms, Roc Marciano and Errol Holden intentionally bypassed digital platforms to deliver the project directly into the hands of listeners through physical media. Catching up with The Source Magazine’s Courtney Brown at the event, Roc Marciano explained the philosophy behind skipping digital streams in favor of a physical-first release model.

“You got to get back to the basics, man. That’s pretty much what this is about,” Roc Marciano shared. “It’s about just getting straight to the people, man. It’s not about the other stuff. It’s really about touching the people and getting a chance to experience it live and shake hands and sign them right on the spot.”

While the approach feels radical in today’s market, Roc noted that the decision evolved naturally once the music was finalized in the studio:

Last night, New York City’s hip-hop community gathered at Hidden Tiger at Fat Social Club for an intimate listening party celebrating The Manhattan Project, the highly anticipated collaborative album from rap icon Roc Marciano and producer Errol Holden. Officially released today, October 30th, the project is available exclusively on vinyl.

“It came along later. It was like after we were sitting down listening, like, ‘All right, cool, let’s run it like this.’ I think it would be a change of pace, something a little bit more exciting.”

When asked what listeners should take away from the lyrical output and musical symmetry on the record, Roc didn’t hold back on his position in the craft:

“This is the illest product that’s out,” Roc stated. “Ain’t nobody rhyming like this… Ain’t nobody rhyming like me. We take what we do seriously.”

Double Entendres and Ownership: Errol Holden on The Manhattan Project

Producer Errol Holden, who spearheaded the concept and title of the album, opened up to Courtney Brown about the dual meaning behind the name and the necessity of artist ownership.

“Well, like the original Manhattan Project when all the countries came together trying to build an atomic bomb—that was one,” Holden explained. “But two, I’m from Manhattan. So, double entendre: Manhattan, The Manhattan Project.”

Beyond the homage to his home borough, Holden emphasized that the exclusive vinyl release is fundamentally about fair compensation for creative labor in a shifting industry landscape:

“I want to get paid for my art, straight up and down. I gave out a lot of product—I gave out 18 projects for free. So that’s it: capitalism.”

The Sanctuary of NYC Underground Hip-Hop

Tucked away in Manhattan’s East Village, Hidden Tiger at Fat Social Club served as a fitting backdrop for the milestone listening session. Co-owned by Statik Selektah and Clifford Cho, the venue stands as one of NYC’s few remaining authentic hip-hop speakeasies. Functioning as a sanctuary for music veterans, artists, and industry insiders away from the mainstream spotlight, the venue continues to preserve the spirit of hip-hop culture through intimate listening experiences and vinyl-driven programming.