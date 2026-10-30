This is just HORRIBLE. A Bronx family is demanding answers after 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant Javits Frimpong was fatally shot while reportedly walking to school Thursday morning, October 29, just days after his father learned the teenager had been experiencing bullying.

Full stop. Young Javits had been living in the United States for one year and a day as his father wanted him to have a better life in America. His dad, also from Ghana, drove a yellow cab and is a hardworking immigrant providing for his family. Sickening.

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, was shot and killed while reportedly walking to school in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.



CCTV footage captured the moment Javits was running for his life shortly before he was fatally shot. His father, Thomas… pic.twitter.com/RjKboau3uS — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) October 30, 2026

The shooting occurred around 9:25 a.m. near East 171st Street and Third Avenue in the Claremont neighborhood. Frimpong, a student at DreamYard Preparatory School, suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the teenager desperately running moments before the fatal shooting. Investigators are searching for two to three individuals seen fleeing the area.

The father of a teen killed in a shooting in the Bronx spoke through tears as he remembered his son.



Read more: https://t.co/WKeSzS4JVZ pic.twitter.com/Yr5eeU2G5c — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 29, 2026

His father, Thomas Frimpong, revealed that the school’s principal contacted him three days earlier regarding two students accused of bullying his son. Both students were reportedly suspended for a week following an altercation.

15-year-old Javits Frimpong was fatally shot on his way to school in the Bronx. His father believes the killing may be tied to bullying his son endured. He brought Javits from Ghana for a better life, only to lose him to violence. NO child should have to fear for their life on… pic.twitter.com/IoqHGyvs5H — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 30, 2026

School personnel have indicated that Javits was cleared of wrongdoing in the earlier incident. Authorities have yet to establish whether the reported bullying was connected to his killing.

Javits arrived in the United States from Ghana in 2025 to reunite with his father, hoping to pursue opportunities in America. Family members described him as a quiet, intelligent teenager who dreamed of becoming a doctor.

His death has devastated neighbors, classmates, and members of New York’s Ghanaian community, raising urgent questions about student safety and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The tragedy has also drawn international attention. Ghana’s government issued condolences and confirmed that its diplomatic representatives in New York are coordinating with American authorities as the investigation continues.

For a family that came together seeking a brighter future, the loss is unimaginable. Investigators are now working to identify those responsible and determine what led to the deadly encounter.