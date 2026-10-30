Senator Ted Cruz is sounding the alarm in Texas, warning fellow Republicans that the party could be headed toward a devastating Election Day as Democrats threaten to disrupt decades of Republican dominance across the state. Why does a clown car horn come in mind when I hear Ted Cruz sounds alarm? I digress …

Ted Cruz: We could lose every single statewide race in Texas pic.twitter.com/XvVez2axzb — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 30, 2026

Speaking on his podcast, Cruz described the November 3 midterm elections as “excruciatingly close,” raising the possibility that Republicans could lose every statewide contest if conservative voters fail to show up.

His concerns arrive as early voting concludes Friday, October 30, with polling suggesting Democrats have a legitimate opportunity to flip several high-profile races.

The closely watched U.S. Senate contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico has become particularly competitive.

A recent CNN/SSRS survey placed Talarico ahead 49% to 43%, while polling from Texas Southern University showed the Democrat leading 49% to 47%. Meanwhile, Quantus Insights found Paxton narrowly ahead, 48.7% to 47.6%, reinforcing just how unpredictable the race remains.

Q: Are you the one who’s going to turn Texas blue?@JamesTalarico: I’m not interested in turning Texas blue. I wanna win this seat so that I can fight for all 31 million Texans — whether they’re Democrats, independents, or Republicans.



My party talks about turning Texas blue a… pic.twitter.com/Egt1cjDhUf — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 29, 2026

Talarico has also assembled a formidable fundraising operation, reportedly collecting $64 million during the third quarter alone. That financial advantage has helped fuel an aggressive campaign targeting younger voters, suburban communities, and independents.

Polling indicates Talarico enjoys considerable support among Black voters, Latino voters, and college-educated Texans, while Paxton maintains strength among older and rural conservatives.

Cruz’s warning reflects growing Republican anxiety about voter turnout in a state that has reliably delivered statewide victories for the GOP for decades.

Democrats, meanwhile, see an opening to capitalize on shifting demographics, voter dissatisfaction, and unprecedented campaign spending.

With Election Day approaching, the stakes extend well beyond Texas. A Democratic breakthrough could reshape the national political landscape and deliver a significant blow to Republican efforts to maintain control of the Senate.