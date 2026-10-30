On this date in 2012, Brooklyn’s own Sean Price, one of the most respected lyricists to ever represent the borough, released his third solo studio album, Mic Tyson, through Duck Down Music. The 15-track project further solidified the late Boot Camp Clik veteran’s reputation as one of Hip Hop’s most uncompromising MCs, delivering the hard-hitting bars, dark humor, and unapologetic Brooklyn attitude that made Sean P a favorite among underground Hip Hop purists.

Coming off his critically acclaimed solo efforts Monkey Barz in 2005 and Jesus Price Supastar in 2007, the Brownsville native returned after a 5-year gap between solo albums with a project that reminded listeners why his name remained synonymous with raw lyricism. While Hip Hop’s commercial landscape continued shifting toward radio-friendly production and crossover appeal, Sean Price stayed committed to the gritty, boom-bap sound that defined his career.

The album’s title, Mic Tyson, was a clever nod to boxing legend Mike Tyson, another Brooklyn icon known for his devastating punches. For Sean Price, the microphone was his ring, and his relentless delivery, unpredictable punchlines, and aggressive wordplay made every verse feel like a heavyweight bout.

The project featured production from some of underground Hip Hop’s most respected beatmakers, including The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, Evidence, Khrysis, and Statik Selektah. Their contributions provided a rugged musical backdrop for Price’s unmistakable voice, allowing him to effortlessly shift between menacing street narratives, comedic observations, and intricate lyrical assaults.

Tracks such as “Bar-Barian,” “STFU Part 2,” “Hush,” and “BBQ Sauce” showcased the lyrical personality that made Sean P such a unique presence in Hip Hop. The album also featured appearances from fellow Boot Camp Clik affiliates and respected underground MCs, reinforcing the connection between Price’s solo success and the Brooklyn collective that helped establish his legacy.

Before becoming Sean Price the solo artist, he was known as Ruck, one-half of Heltah Skeltah alongside Rock. The duo’s 1996 debut Nocturnal became a cornerstone of the Boot Camp Clik movement, introducing listeners to Price’s intimidating delivery and sharp lyrical instincts. His evolution from Ruck to Sean P represented more than a name change, as his solo catalog demonstrated a growing confidence in his own distinct artistic identity.

Mic Tyson debuted at No. 58 on the Billboard 200, an impressive showing for an independently released underground Hip Hop album. More importantly, it reaffirmed Price’s ability to maintain a devoted audience without sacrificing the uncompromising style that earned him respect from his peers and fans alike.

Sean Price tragically passed away on August 8, 2015, at just 43 years old, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate throughout the culture. His posthumous album Imperius Rex, released in 2017, further demonstrated the depth of material and lyrical craftsmanship he left behind.

Fourteen years after its release, Mic Tyson remains a testament to Sean Price’s authenticity, technical skill, and undeniable presence on the microphone. In an industry where trends come and go, Sean P proved that sharp bars, personality, and an unwavering commitment to the craft could stand the test of time.

Salute to the entire Duck Down Music family, Boot Camp Clik, Rock, and everyone who helped preserve the legacy of one of Brooklyn’s most formidable lyricists. Rest in power to the legendary Sean Price, aka Ruck, aka Sean P!