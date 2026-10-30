On this date in 1990, Brooklyn’s own King Asiatic Nobody’s Equal, better known to the world as Big Daddy Kane, released his third studio album, Taste Of Chocolate, through Cold Chillin’/Warner Bros. Records. Coming off the monumental success of Long Live The Kane and It’s A Big Daddy Thing, Kane entered the new decade as one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated lyricists, but his third offering would prove to be one of the most debated projects of his career.

By 1990, Kane had already established himself as one of the culture’s premier MCs, with an unmatched combination of lyrical dexterity, stage presence, fashion, and charisma. However, Taste Of Chocolate found the Brooklyn wordsmith leaning further into a commercially accessible sound, incorporating more R&B influences and collaborations that didn’t necessarily sit well with Hip Hop’s hardcore audience.

At a time when the divide between underground credibility and mainstream success was much more pronounced, Kane’s transition into a smooth-talking sex symbol came with its share of criticism. His increasingly polished image, romantic records, and crossover ambitions had some fans questioning whether the same MC who demolished microphones on “Raw” and “Ain’t No Half-Steppin'” was moving too far away from his roots.

His association with Madonna and the provocative imagery that followed during the early 1990s would only add to the conversation surrounding Kane’s public image, although his appearance in Madonna’s infamous Sex book actually came in 1992, 2 years after Taste Of Chocolate was released.

Musically, the album still offered plenty of evidence that Kane’s lyrical abilities hadn’t diminished. “Mr. Pitiful” addressed the criticism and changing perceptions that accompanied his success, while “Cause I Can Do It Right” continued building the ladies’ man persona that had become an essential part of his identity. Records such as “Put Your Weight On It” and “Big Daddy Kane vs. Dolemite,” featuring legendary comedian Rudy Ray Moore, allowed Kane to flex his lyrical muscles while showcasing his personality and appreciation for Black entertainment history.

The album also featured contributions from Barry White and comedian Dolemite, bringing together different generations of Black music and entertainment at a time when such collaborations were still relatively uncommon in Hip Hop. Kane’s willingness to experiment demonstrated an artist looking to expand his reach, even if some of his core supporters weren’t ready to embrace that evolution.

Commercially, Taste Of Chocolate reached No. 10 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, then known as Top Black Albums, and No. 37 on the Billboard 200. Despite those respectable numbers, the project never achieved the same level of street approval or critical acclaim as Kane’s first 2 albums, which remain widely regarded as essential recordings from Hip Hop’s Golden Era.

Looking back 36 years later, Taste Of Chocolate represents an important chapter in the evolution of one of Hip Hop’s greatest MCs. Many of the crossover moves that drew criticism in 1990 would eventually become standard practice for rappers seeking mainstream success. Kane was among the early artists navigating that transition, proving that even the most respected lyricists weren’t immune to the growing pressures of commercial expectations.

Regardless of how the album was received, Big Daddy Kane’s contributions to Hip Hop remain undeniable. His influence on generations of MCs, from Jay-Z to countless other lyricists who studied his flow, delivery, and showmanship, has secured his place among the culture’s most important pioneers.

Salute to Big Daddy Kane, the Juice Crew, Cold Chillin’ Records, and everyone who helped make this chapter of Hip Hop history possible. Thirty-six years later, the King Asiatic Nobody’s Equal is still one of the most respected names to ever touch a microphone!