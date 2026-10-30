Two defining pillars of 2000s street fashion officially joined forces last night as True Religion and Baby Phat celebrated their first-ever collaboration with a high-octane runway show inside a transformed private hangar in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. Bringing together music, fashion, entertainment, and nostalgia, the immersive event unveiled a limited-edition collection that honors both brands’ cultural legacies while reimagining their design codes for a new generation.

The collection seamlessly fuses True Religion’s signature denim, bold contrast stitching, and structured silhouettes with Baby Phat’s iconic hot pink accents, crystal embellishments, sleek satin, and statement outerwear. From low-rise jeans and micro skirts to fitted baby tees, satin bombers, and coordinated sets, the runway delivered an unapologetic showcase of early-2000s glamour.

A Star-Studded Night in Los Angeles

More than a standard fashion presentation, the evening unfolded into a full cultural experience featuring live performances, VIP gifting, and a high-energy after-party. Backstage glam was provided by MAC Cosmetics for makeup and Cécred for hair, bringing the high-gloss runway looks to life.

The event brought together an elite roster of executives, cultural icons, and tastemakers, including:

Brand Leadership: Kimora Lee Simmons (Founder & CEO, Baby Phat), Michael Buckley (CEO, True Religion), and Kristen D’Arcy (CMO, True Religion).

Kimora Lee Simmons (Founder & CEO, Baby Phat), Michael Buckley (CEO, True Religion), and Kristen D’Arcy (CMO, True Religion). Music & Performance: R&B artist Justine Skye, musician Anycia, rising artist Yume, rapper Dreezy, and DJ Baby Girl Lexcix.

R&B artist Justine Skye, musician Anycia, rising artist Yume, rapper Dreezy, and DJ Baby Girl Lexcix. Reality & Culture Stars: Aniya Harvey and Kayda Bosse (Love Island / Campaign Stars), Natalie Nunn, Teffi Pessoa, India Love, Morgan Westbrook, and Love Island alums Clarke Carraway, Zach + Charlie Georgiou, and Sierra Mills.

Aniya Harvey and Kayda Bosse (Love Island / Campaign Stars), Natalie Nunn, Teffi Pessoa, India Love, Morgan Westbrook, and Love Island alums Clarke Carraway, Zach + Charlie Georgiou, and Sierra Mills. Notable Guests: Actor Jaleel White, former Olympian Fred Kerley, Jessie + D’Lilah Combs, GiGi Gorgeous, Mandana Bolourchi, Mariah Looney, Daphne Blunt, and Lani Aliza.

“Making the Campaign” and Collection Availability

The collaboration is accompanied by the “Making the Campaign” creative rollout starring Love Island favorites Aniya Harvey and Kayda Bosse. Drawing heavy inspiration from early-2000s reality television and MTV’s Making the Video, the campaign captures the duo through wardrobe fittings, glam sessions, confessional interviews, and fit checks—bridging Y2K nostalgia with modern digital culture.

The limited-edition True Religion x Baby Phat collection is available now to shop online at TrueReligion.com

and BabyPhat.com

.

PHOTO CREDIT: TRUE RELIGION