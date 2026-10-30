The Trump administration is preparing to deport more than 150 Afghan immigrants currently detained in Louisiana, potentially sending vulnerable individuals into the hands of the Taliban through a controversial arrangement involving Pakistan.

BREAKING:



🇺🇸 The Trump administration has detained dozens of Afghan immigrants in Louisiana who helped the U.S. military including their relatives



Trump now plans to deport them back to Afghanistan where they can be executed for treason by the Talibans, according to U.S.… pic.twitter.com/smKKXE3TJt — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 30, 2026

According to reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is coordinating a charter flight that could depart as early as November 2. The detainees would initially be transported to Pakistan before being transferred across the border into Afghanistan, where Taliban authorities have maintained control since the American military withdrawal in 2021.

The operation has sparked serious concerns among immigration attorneys and human rights advocates, particularly given the backgrounds of several detainees.

Among those facing removal are relatives of Afghans who assisted American military operations, individuals who entered the United States through various immigration pathways, and at least one gay man who reportedly fears persecution under Taliban rule.

One detainee, identified as Mohammad, entered the country illegally in 2024 and subsequently had his asylum application denied following felony convictions. Reports also indicate he married an American citizen in 2020.

The administration’s decision to route deportations through Pakistan addresses logistical obstacles created by Washington’s lack of formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban.

Organizations including Human Rights First and AfghanEvac have raised alarms about the potential consequences, warning that deportees could face imprisonment, torture, or execution upon returning to Afghanistan.

Immigration attorneys are pursuing emergency legal challenges to prevent removals involving individuals who may qualify for protection against persecution.

Supporters of the administration’s immigration policies maintain that deportation orders should be enforced, particularly when criminal convictions are involved.

With the proposed departure approaching, families and legal representatives are scrambling to determine who may be aboard the flight and whether federal courts will intervene before the detainees are transferred.