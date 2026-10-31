Manhattan’s elite came together at Verde for an intimate, high-fashion affair celebrating hip-hop icon 2 Chainz. Guests dined on lobster salad and beef carpaccio while sipping specialty cocktails courtesy of Louis XIII and glasses of Champagne Telmont, raising a toast to the Atlanta native’s legendary career and evolving perspective on success.

The candid evening mirrored the depth of his recent cover story, where the rap veteran—born Tauheed Epps—opened up about his health, family, financial maturity, and what true luxury looks like at this stage of his life.

Defining True Luxury: “Invest Over Impress”

While 2 Chainz built a career synonymous with high fashion, heavy gold, and extravagance, his definition of luxury today centers on stability and freedom rather than material items.

“Buying my mama a house and handing her those keys meant more to me than any chain or car,” he reflected. “Being able to take care of my family, have some peace, and move how I want to move—that feels like luxury to me.”

That mindset has fundamentally shifted how he approaches wealth and purchasing decisions:

“I was looking at buying another expensive chain, and something in me was like, you already got chains,” he admitted. “Put that money into something that can grow. So I invested in one of my businesses instead. That’s the difference now. The younger me probably would’ve bought the jewelry. Today, I’d rather own something.”

When it comes to his children, he emphasizes purpose over indulgence. “I tell them ‘no’ sometimes on purpose because they need to know what ‘no’ feels like,” he shared. “I’d rather give them experiences and teach them how to build something than just keep buying them stuff. Invest over impress.”

Health, Longevity, and Growing His Own Food

A pivotal turning point in his life came after confronting the physical toll of past lean use. An alarming medical diagnosis reframed his priorities toward health, presence, and longevity—prompting him to cultivate his own food and approach fitness with a new intention.

“Seeing those endoscopy results made it real for me,” he shared. “I started thinking less about just working hard and more about being here for my wife and my kids. I’m clearer, I’m more present. I’m not going to the gym for a game or to be on somebody’s cover. I’m going to the gym for life.”

Fatherhood and Passing the Torch to Halo

Reflecting on his upbringing compared to his son Halo’s, 2 Chainz highlighted how exposure shapes the next generation’s confidence. Recalling a moment where Halo unabashedly yelled out to NFL star Kyle Pitts without hesitation, he noted the contrast with his own youth.

“I had to grow into that kind of confidence. He already has it. That made me realize how much exposure can change a child’s starting point,” Epps explained. “He’s comfortable in rooms and around people that probably would’ve felt intimidating to me at his age. As a father, that lets me know some of what I’m trying to give my kids is actually showing up in them. I had one polo I wore every Friday like it was a uniform. My kids don’t know that feeling, and that’s the point. That’s what I worked for.”

Style, Timing, and Legacy

Known for setting fashion trends, 2 Chainz views his wardrobe choices today through a more strategic lens. “I think more about where I’m going, what city I’m in, what kind of room I’m walking into,” he noted. “It’s still self-expression, but now there’s more intention behind it. I dress for the game I’m attending.” Even with evolving tastes, some staples remain: he still sleeps in his signature bracelets (“they’ve been through everything with me”) and admits to packing “probably more watches than I need.”

Addressing critics who frame his solo rise as a “late start,” he maintains full gratitude for the timing of his career:

“People call it a late start, but I don’t see it that way. I think I needed everything that happened before it.”

Carrying his late father’s final words—“Do it big, Epps”—into his memoir and daily life, 2 Chainz remains guided by legacy rather than currency.