ASAP Rocky is making his debut in Fortnite on November 1, reimagined in an anime aesthetic alongside ONE PIECE’s Straw Hat crew aboard his own battleship. Inside Fortnite Treasure Hunters, players can explore his vessel, listen to his new track “GRIM,” and face off against him in a boss fight set to “Helicopter.”

Following his in-game debut, Rocky’s signature aesthetic arrives in the Fortnite Shop on November 5 with gear inspired by his Don’t Be Dumb era. Players can obtain the music-reactive Rocky Rugahand Outfit or the Shirthead Flacko Outfit, which includes a Helicopter Flacko alternate style. Both looks feature his self-designed ASAP ROCKY x PUMA Suede ’94 sneakers, along with an option to equip the upcoming ASAP ROCKY x PUMA Straycat footwear.

Additional cosmetic offerings include the Helicopter and RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) Emotes, alongside Jam Tracks for “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2),” and “Grim.” Rounding out the collection are the ASAP Rockets and Hi-Fi Jets Back Blings, ASAP’s Gauntlets Pickaxe, Rocky’s BOOM Mic, the Message From Flacko Wrap, and Flacko’s Choppa Glider.