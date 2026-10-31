With the midterm elections around the corner as in this coming Tuesday, political prediction markets are signaling a potentially massive shift in Washington, as traders pour serious money into bets that Democrats will take control of Congress.

BREAKING: James Talarico soars to new high in Texas Senate election odds, just 3 days before the midterms.



70% chance Texas flips blue.



🔗 https://t.co/vbdAMoeJXK pic.twitter.com/D8Eg0usbJk — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 31, 2026

The latest market activity places Democrats at a 71% probability of capturing both chambers, a striking forecast that has attracted attention as voters prepare to head to the polls. The individual numbers tell an even bigger story, with Democrats holding a commanding 94% chance of winning the House and a 70% probability of securing the Senate.

🚨 POLYMARKET WHALES ARE GOING ALL IN ON DEMOCRATS



Just 3 days left, and whales are going BIG on Democrats



>$629K from a BRAND NEW account created just days ago



>$2.4M on a DEMOCRATIC SWEEP from one whale



>$1.94M in positions across 4 accounts funded by ONE WALLET



Potential… pic.twitter.com/C0nXhgKAY7 — PolymarketHistory (@PolymarketStory) October 31, 2026

Money is moving aggressively behind those expectations. One newly established trading account reportedly placed more than $629,000 into election-related positions, joining other traders carrying multimillion-dollar stakes. The influx highlights growing financial conviction surrounding the possibility of a Democratic takeover.

Texas is emerging as another closely watched battleground, where Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico is attracting significant attention in his contest against Republican Ken Paxton.

Prediction markets currently give Talarico a 70% advantage, with approximately $9 million in trading volume tied to the race. Those figures suggest traders see a meaningful opportunity for Democrats in a state that has historically favored Republican candidates in statewide elections.

The enthusiasm comes with some important context. Traditional polling continues to indicate competitive races in several key states, and prediction markets have previously produced forecasts that ultimately diverged from election results.

Market probabilities also fluctuate as new information emerges, particularly when large individual bets influence trading activity.

Still, the financial activity offers a fascinating glimpse into how traders are assessing the political landscape heading into Election Day.

With control of Congress hanging in the balance, the coming days will determine whether those heavily backed Democratic predictions translate into actual victories at the ballot box.