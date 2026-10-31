The Bronx has always been a borough where community means everything. From hip hop legends giving back to families looking out for their neighbors, that spirit of solidarity is being tested as residents grapple with immigration enforcement, food insecurity, and the heartbreaking killing of a teenager.

Fat Joe has spent years putting his resources behind the community that raised him.

Fat Joe speaks on giving back to the elderly in the Bronx , Ice Raiding Bronx Pantry that was feeding 8k people a month & 15 year old Javits Frimpong who was k*lled in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/nxgoLM66eV — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 31, 2026

The Bronx native has reportedly covered more than 100 funeral expenses, organized Thanksgiving grocery giveaways serving thousands of families, and helped raise over $1 million for victims of devastating fires. His advocacy also extends to elderly residents struggling financially, emphasizing the importance of caring for generations who helped build the borough.

That commitment to community has taken on renewed significance following the detention of Aleksander Nilaj, founder of the Open Hand Association Food Pantry.

ICE just locked up the man who feeds 8,000 Bronx neighbors a month, at his own immigration hearing. Now his food pantry is shut.🤬

Aleksander Nilaj, an Albanian immigrant who founded the Open Hand food pantry in the Bronx in 2012, showed up for his immigration hearing at 26… pic.twitter.com/GPKN9VZtHj — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 23, 2026

Nilaj’s organization reportedly served 7,000 to 8,000 residents monthly before immigration authorities detained him. Federal officials maintain that the Albanian national overstayed his visa and has faced a removal order since 2008. Congressman Ritchie Torres has advocated for his release, citing his lack of a criminal record. His detention has disrupted a vital neighborhood food resource.

Junior Guzman’s mother attended last night’s vigil for 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, where the Bronx community comforted his family after he was shot on his way to school.



RIP Javits Frimpong 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/QgqsmzuUWS — 100%STREET®️🎚️ (@richdudegh_) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, the borough is mourning 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian immigrant fatally shot near Crotona Park while heading to school Thursday.

American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie paid his last respects to 15-year-old Ghanaian, Javits Frimpong, during the kickoff of his "10 Years of Artist" Anniversary Tour pic.twitter.com/qty7UxKC36 — 𝕏 Ghana 🇬🇭 (@xghana_) October 31, 2026

His father, Thomas Frimpong, believes bullying may have contributed to the tragedy. Investigators continue searching for three teenage suspects as tributes pour in from Cardi B, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and grieving residents.

The black community in Bronx, America have started protesting and seeking Justice for Javits Frimpong #JusticeForJavitsFrimpong pic.twitter.com/LJaZTJq4rB — Mr.AHENKORAH (@_mrahenkorah) October 31, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that President Trump agreed to facilitate an emergency visa allowing Javits’s mother to travel from Ghana for her son’s funeral.

For a borough built on resilience, these tragedies underscore how deeply its residents depend on one another.