Cardi B is speaking from personal experience as the Bronx mourns the heartbreaking death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, whose fatal shooting has reignited conversations about bullying, youth violence, and the pressures facing immigrant children in New York City.

"The kids in New York are mean as f*ck, they got the devil in them" Cardi B doubled down on live about why she will never raise her children in New York, calling out the vicious bullying foreign and immigrant kids face across the city and reacting to the senseless school pic.twitter.com/t0JNzLrfW2 — livebitez (@livebitez) October 31, 2026

During an emotional Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning rapper reflected on her own childhood experiences with bullying, revealing how feeling threatened and vulnerable eventually pushed her toward gang involvement as a means of protection.

Full video here:

Y’all love clipping things out of context to make a narrative and it will never work.. here’s the full live. Anyone who lives in New York would understand where she’s coming from!! She’s relaying her and so many other people’s experience living in the Bronx. Cardi is just… https://t.co/NyOqY4nTKY pic.twitter.com/U1dmVkeEnK — ໊ (@BardisMedia) October 31, 2026

“That makes you want to join a gang,” Cardi explained while discussing how relentless harassment can influence young people searching for safety and acceptance.

She also delivered a harsh assessment of the environment some children encounter growing up in the city.

“The kids in New York are mean as f*ck, they got the devil in them,” Cardi said, expressing frustration over the treatment of vulnerable students, particularly those arriving from other countries.

Her comments followed the killing of Frimpong, who had recently relocated from Ghana and was attending DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx.

The teenager was reportedly shot in the abdomen while walking to school, later collapsing from his injuries. His father has raised concerns about ongoing bullying, revealing that disciplinary action had recently been taken against students involved in conflicts with his son.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting and searching for teenage suspects. A definitive motive has yet to be established.

For Cardi, the tragedy reinforced her determination to raise her own children away from New York City’s public school environment, where she believes bullying and dangerous social pressures can have devastating consequences.

Her remarks have brought additional attention to the circumstances surrounding Frimpong’s death, particularly the emotional toll harassment can take on young people.

As the investigation continues, the Bronx community is left confronting another devastating loss and difficult questions about protecting its children.