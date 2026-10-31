After spending more than a decade crafting hits for some of the biggest names in music, Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood Jr. is stepping out from behind the boards and putting his own artistry front and center. The Los Angeles native officially released his debut album, Certified Crashout, on October 31, marking a new chapter for the hitmaker whose fingerprints can be found across millions of records sold worldwide.

For Roccstar, the project represents more than another addition to his already extensive résumé. After years of helping other artists shape their sound and achieve commercial success, the accomplished producer is now using his own platform to tell his story, showcase his personality, and establish himself as a recording artist in his own right.

Certified Crashout embraces the confidence of an industry veteran who has already earned his stripes. Rather than approaching his solo debut as an introduction to the music business, Roccstar delivers the project from the perspective of someone who has spent years navigating the industry’s highest levels and contributing to its biggest records.

The album’s artwork reflects that mentality, depicting a vehicle crashing through a brick wall above a frozen mountain road while Roccstar stands beside the wreckage dressed entirely in black leather. The imagery captures the project’s central theme of maintaining control and confidence even when everything surrounding you appears to be in chaos.

Roccstar’s credentials provide plenty of substance behind that confidence. In 2025, he earned a Grammy Award for his contributions as a producer, songwriter, and executive producer on Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe), which won Best R&B Album. The recognition added another major accomplishment to a career that has included collaborations with some of the most recognizable names in contemporary music.

His production and songwriting credits include Chris Brown’s “Fine China,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Feel Something,” “Angel Numbers,” and “Summer Too Hot,” along with Post Malone’s “Zack and Codeine” and Ne-Yo’s “U 2 Luv.” His broader catalog includes work associated with Usher, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, Prince Royce, and Melissa Etheridge, contributing to a body of work credited with more than 100 million records sold.

While his accomplishments behind the scenes have made him a respected figure among industry professionals, Roccstar has also developed a public profile through appearances on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop and Basketball Wives. Those television appearances introduced another side of his personality to audiences who may have already been familiar with his music without necessarily knowing the producer responsible for it.

Beyond music and television, Roccstar has expanded his business interests through RoccAge Holdings LLC, which encompasses RoccAge Entertainment, Roccstar Music, and Roccstar AI. The ventures reflect his ambitions to establish a broader entertainment operation while maintaining a presence in music production, artist development, and emerging technology.

He is also slated to receive an honorary doctorate in music from Harvest Christian University, another distinction recognizing his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Despite the accolades, Roccstar makes it clear that Certified Crashout is about taking ownership of his next chapter rather than resting on past accomplishments.

“I’ve been making hits for everybody else. This one’s for me. I’m not stepping out of the studio, I’m crashing out of it.”

The statement sums up the motivation behind a project that finds an established industry figure transitioning from the creative force behind other artists’ records to the voice leading his own.

With Certified Crashout, Roccstar is betting that the experience, connections, and musical instincts that helped him build a Grammy-winning career can translate into success as a solo artist. The album represents an opportunity to introduce audiences to his individual sound while expanding a legacy already established through years of songwriting and production.

Certified Crashout was released October 31 and is available across digital streaming platforms.