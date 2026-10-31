Janelle Monáe joined forces with BACARDÍ Rum to launch Halloween weekend at the Santa Monica Pier, bringing back her Wondaween Festival: Creature Carnival.
Dressed as The Amazing Fishboy, the artist surprised attendees with a dramatic costume reveal before taking the stage for a live performance set beneath operating roller coasters. BACARDÍ returned for its second year as the official spirits partner, introducing Monáe’s custom drink, the BACARDÍ Spookito, a grenadine-infused twist on a classic Mojito.
Guests sampled themed cocktails—such as the Creature of the Night Lemonade, Pina-Ghoul-Ada Spritz, and BOO-BARDÍ & Cola—served from custom campy bars across the carnival grounds.
In addition to Monáe’s performance, the festivities included sets from Shaun Ross, DJ Millie, and Nana Kwabena. Partygoers also enjoyed carnival bites and full access to the pier’s rides throughout the evening.