Janelle Monáe joined forces with BACARDÍ Rum to launch Halloween weekend at the Santa Monica Pier, bringing back her Wondaween Festival: Creature Carnival.

Janelle Monáe kicks off Halloween with BACARDÍ Rum at the Wondaween: Creature Carnival festival at Santa Monica Pier on October 29th.

Photo Credits: Yuxi Liu/BACARDÍ Rum Janelle Monáe looks unrecognizable as The Amazing Fish Boy for her Wondaween Creature Carnival event with BACARDÍ Rum at Santa Monica Pier on October 29th.

Photo Credits: Yuxi Liu/BACARDÍ Rum Janelle Monáe toasts to Wondaween with a BACARDÍ Spookito at her Creature Carnival Event at Santa Monica Pier on October 29th.

Photo Credits: Yuxi Liu/BACARDÍ Rum

Dressed as The Amazing Fishboy, the artist surprised attendees with a dramatic costume reveal before taking the stage for a live performance set beneath operating roller coasters. BACARDÍ returned for its second year as the official spirits partner, introducing Monáe’s custom drink, the BACARDÍ Spookito, a grenadine-infused twist on a classic Mojito.

Guests sampled themed cocktails—such as the Creature of the Night Lemonade, Pina-Ghoul-Ada Spritz, and BOO-BARDÍ & Cola—served from custom campy bars across the carnival grounds.

In addition to Monáe’s performance, the festivities included sets from Shaun Ross, DJ Millie, and Nana Kwabena. Partygoers also enjoyed carnival bites and full access to the pier’s rides throughout the evening.