From the streets of Hollis, Queens, to becoming one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable global ambassadors, James Todd Smith, better known to the world as LL Cool J, has spent more than 4 decades making history. Now, the legendary MC, actor, entrepreneur, and cultural icon is preparing to receive another prestigious distinction as the New York Landmarks Conservancy has selected him as one of its 2026 New York City Living Landmarks.

The honor will be presented during the organization’s annual Living Landmarks Celebration on November 4 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. The prestigious event recognizes New Yorkers whose contributions to culture, business, philanthropy, and civic life have helped shape the identity of the city. For LL, whose career began as a teenager recording rhymes in Queens, the recognition represents another full-circle moment in a journey that helped take Hip Hop from the boroughs to the world’s biggest stages.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy established its Living Landmarks recognition in 1994, celebrating individuals whose achievements and commitment to New York make them as essential to the city’s identity as its historic buildings and neighborhoods. This year’s honorees also include the Durst family, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Jane Hartley and Ralph Schlosstein, Crystal McCrary McGuire and Raymond J. McGuire, and architect Peter Marino.

For Hip Hop heads who remember when the genre was still fighting for mainstream respect, LL’s latest honor carries a significance that goes far beyond another award.

Emerging from Hollis, Queens, LL Cool J became one of the earliest stars of Def Jam Recordings, helping establish the label as a dominant force in Hip Hop. His 1985 debut album, Radio, produced largely by Rick Rubin, introduced a teenage MC whose confidence, charisma, and aggressive delivery immediately separated him from his contemporaries. Records such as “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” and “Rock The Bells” became foundational Hip Hop anthems, while his subsequent releases helped transform rap music into a major commercial force.

With classic albums including Bigger And Deffer, Walking With A Panther, and Mama Said Knock You Out, LL proved he could deliver battle-ready lyricism, crossover records, and timeless love songs without abandoning his Hip Hop identity. From “I’m Bad” and “I Need Love” to “Around The Way Girl” and “Mama Said Knock You Out,” his catalog helped create a blueprint for the multidimensional rap superstar long before the industry fully understood what that could look like.

Beyond the microphone, LL became one of Hip Hop’s earliest successful transitions into Hollywood, building a television and film career that introduced him to audiences well beyond music. His long-running role as Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles demonstrated the same longevity and versatility that defined his recording career.

However, what makes this Living Landmark recognition particularly fitting is LL’s continued commitment to the city and culture that raised him.

Through his Rock The Bells platform, founded in 2018, LL has made preserving and celebrating Hip Hop’s foundational artists a central part of his mission. The brand has expanded into festivals, media, merchandise, and cultural programming, creating opportunities for legendary MCs, DJs, and pioneers to receive recognition while they can still enjoy it.

His commitment to community extends to his Jump & Ball Foundation, which has provided basketball programming and positive opportunities for young people in Queens since 2005. His involvement in efforts surrounding the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx further reflects his dedication to preserving the history of a culture that has become one of New York City’s greatest exports.

In 2022, LL received a ceremonial key to New York City during the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, another recognition of his impact on the city. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 with the Musical Excellence Award, cementing his place among the most influential recording artists in American music history.

His 2024 album, THE FORCE, also reminded listeners that the man who helped introduce Hip Hop to the mainstream still had something to say on the microphone. Produced by Q-Tip, the project reunited LL with the essence of lyric-driven Hip Hop while demonstrating that artistic relevance doesn’t have to disappear with age.

For a culture that once struggled to gain acceptance from mainstream institutions, seeing one of its original superstars recognized as a New York City Living Landmark speaks volumes about Hip Hop’s evolution. The same music that was once dismissed as a passing fad is now an inseparable part of the city’s cultural identity, and LL Cool J helped make that transformation possible.

The November 4 ceremony will recognize more than the accomplishments of an entertainer. It will celebrate a Queens native who helped redefine what a Hip Hop artist could become, opened doors for generations of MCs, and never forgot the borough that gave him his start.

New York City has no shortage of historic landmarks, but very few can say they helped build a worldwide cultural movement from the ground up.

LL Cool J is one of them.

Salute to the legendary LL Cool J, the entire Rock The Bells family, Def Jam Records, and the New York Landmarks Conservancy for recognizing one of Hip Hop’s most important living legends. From Hollis to the Plaza Hotel, the journey continues, and the G.O.A.T. is still making history!