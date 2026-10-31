The NBA is barely into its new season, and the injury report is already looking like a starting lineup nobody wants to see. With more than 100 players reportedly sidelined by knee problems, hamstring strains, and other physical setbacks, Mark Cuban has floated an idea that could fundamentally change how professional basketball is played.

Shorten the game to 40 minutes. The same as almost every other basketball league in the world.



It would reduce injuries and ad inventory. But it would increase ratings to compensate. https://t.co/wBwVNqNwN9 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 30, 2026

The former Dallas Mavericks majority owner believes shortening NBA games from 48 minutes to 40 could help address the league’s growing injury concerns while potentially making the product more entertaining for fans.

The NBA season just started & so many injuries are happening pic.twitter.com/kAIkNdK90K — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 30, 2026

Cuban’s proposal would preserve the traditional 82-game regular season, reducing the physical demands of individual contests through shorter playing time.

The potential benefits extend beyond player health. A 40-minute format could create a faster viewing experience, with fewer opportunities for games to lose momentum during lengthy stretches of play. Every possession would carry additional weight, potentially creating more competitive basketball throughout the season.

Injured NBA players 11 days into the season:



Anthony Edwards (knee)

Kawhi Leonard (knee)

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring)

Chet Holmgren (knee)

Jalen Williams (leg, ankle)

Paolo Banchero (ankle)

Jalen Duren (hamstring)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (MCL)

Ja Morant (hamstring)

Kon Knueppel… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 31, 2026

Of course, the proposal raises questions about how teams would manage their rotations.

With eight fewer minutes available, coaches could lean more heavily on their stars, leaving reserve players fighting for increasingly limited opportunities. Younger talent might also lose valuable developmental minutes, particularly on teams already operating with established rotations.

There’s also the question of whether shorter games would meaningfully reduce injuries, especially if starters continue logging substantial minutes or playing through physical fatigue.

For a league built around historical records accumulated over decades of 48-minute basketball, changing the format would also complicate statistical comparisons across generations.

Still, Cuban’s suggestion arrives as franchises confront the financial and competitive consequences of losing key players early in the season.

Whether the NBA seriously considers the proposal remains uncertain, but the conversation surrounding player durability is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.