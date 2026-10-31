Marvel just gave Seoul one seriously impressive Halloween treat, transforming the night sky into a massive superhero showcase featuring 2,000 illuminated drones celebrating the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday.

marvel korea drone show today for avengers doomsday promo showed the transition of thanos to tony to doom IT'S SO F PEAK pic.twitter.com/yFNfZWujtu — em | doomsday era (@drdoomarchive) October 31, 2026

The 15-minute spectacle unfolded above Ttukseom Hangang Park, marking the final Han River drone show of the year. Thousands of spectators were treated to a synchronized display of lights, music, and larger-than-life Marvel characters appearing against the city’s skyline.

The new Avengers: Doomsday poster featuring the Latverian Witches seemingly confirms that Wanda is among them.



Just look at her hand! 👌 pic.twitter.com/gCV9wC7gBp — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) October 31, 2026

The production delivered a cinematic experience as the drones shifted between familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos appeared in the sky before giving way to Iron Man, Doctor Doom, Vision, and Scarlet Witch, with each transformation bringing another recognizable character into the aerial celebration.

The transition, I'm gonna cry 😭pic.twitter.com/8TMInDv30w — ✨Ju Starkmanoff ✨Team Doom 💚 (@SalenmaganStark) October 31, 2026

The timing couldn’t have been better for Marvel’s promotional campaign, especially with Robert Downey Jr. preparing to return to the franchise in an entirely different role.

Downey, who famously portrayed Tony Stark across the MCU, joined the Halloween festivities online by sharing a playful illustration inspired by the classic Peanuts aesthetic. The image featured Doctor Doom trick-or-treating alongside the Latverian Witches and The Thing, giving fans another entertaining glimpse into the movie’s growing promotional universe.

Marvel has also been rolling out additional promotional material, including new posters spotlighting the mysterious witches and updated Disney+ title cards that have fueled speculation surrounding the upcoming film.

The Seoul celebration arrives as anticipation continues building for Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theaters December 18, 2026.

With the film’s release approaching, Marvel is finding increasingly creative ways to keep audiences engaged worldwide.

And judging by Seoul’s spectacular Halloween display, Doctor Doom is already commanding attention long before his arrival on the big screen.